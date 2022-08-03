 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GM test drives its first green bond

GM is on the road to greener finance, as it announced the issuance of its first green bond. Proceeds will be used to align its balance sheet with its ESG goals, and locks in lower rates ahead of further Fed hikes.
By Jawahar Hingorani
3 August 2022, 09:00 Updated: 3 August 2022, 16:03
The move comes close on the heels of a  75-bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve. GM’s green credentials will be further bolstered by Department of Energy loan commitment to a battery JV with GM’s electric vehicle and motor architecture subsidiary Ultium.

Getting ahead of rate hikes

The move comes amid increasing market speculation that further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve could send future borrowing costs higher. The two series of senior unsecured fixed rate notes totalling $2.25 billion could be used by the company to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible projects described in GM’s 2022 Sustainable Finance Framework. The issue includes $1 billion of 5.4% notes due in 2029, and $1.25 billion in 5.6% notes due in 2032.

Green bonds remain the dominant source of debt-related sustainable financing, ahead of social bonds, sustainability bonds and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs). While aggregate volumes of issuance across the entire category was down 21% in 1H 2022, year-on-year, Moody’s expects full year issuance of $1 trillion, roughly flat compared to last year.

Boosting sustainable investment with US DoE backing

The news follows previous announcement of a $2.5 billion conditional commitment by the Department of Energy to a joint venture between GM and Korean electronics giant LG called Ultium Cells LLC, to build battery cell plants for EVs.

If approved, this loan would reduce the capital required of the joint venture partners, with proceeds from Ultium’s sale of cells to GM helping repay the loans. GM has said it plans  to invest $35 billion to build 1 million EVs in North America by 2025, signing multiple supplier agreements with the likes of LG Chem, Livent, POSCO Chemical, and Glencore.

Superior green credentials vs. peers?

An analysis by Greenpeace comparing the top 10 global carmakers on their decarbonisation performance ranked GM above its major competitors Toyota, Honda and Ford. The major criteria used in the analysis were plans to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles (with a dominant weighting of 80%), their supply chains, and practices relating to resource sustainability over the past 5 years.

GM also outranked seven of the ten automotive groups in its ICE phase-out plans, even though it has far to go to achieve its goal of 100% zero tailpipe emission light-duty vehicles by 2035. Interestingly enough however, many bond strategists believe that a very small portion of the price of a corporate bond is attributed to the issuer’s ESG credentials so the focus on a green bond may be more of a reputational or positioning issue.

Investment grade ratings reflect low operating leverage

The bonds were rated BBB- by Fitch, which is in-line with GM’s corporate credit rating (Baa3 at Moody’s, BBB with S&P). This reflects the rating agency’s positive outlook regarding the auto maker’s profitability and free cash flow over the medium term, despite a forecast for supply chain and inflationary pressures to weigh on margins in 2022.

Fitch views GM’s operating profile to be in line with that of other mass-market automotive peers such as Ford and Volkswagen, with a low financial lever age (debt/EBITDA running near 1.0x) although less geographically diversified than the other two.

 

 

 

