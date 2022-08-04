 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Sustainable aviation a long haul despite Lufthansa-Shell deal

The largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) deal between Lufthansa and Shell may raise confidence in the industry’s 2050 net-zero goal, but decarbonisation of the sector faces many challenges.
By Jawahar Hingorani
4 August 2022, 09:00
© Shutterstock / AVRORACOONPost Thumbnail

The largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) deal between Lufthansa and Shell may raise confidence in the industry’s 2050 net-zero goal, but decarbonisation of the sector faces many challenges.

The airline sector has increasingly come under attack for growth plans, failure to agreed emissions limits, use of low quality offsets in passenger emissions programmes and much, much more.

Airline industry hard to decarbonize

There is very little the sector can do to reduce carbon emissions per revenue passenger kilometre beyond the air travel efficiencies already achieved. The airline industry accounts for 2.5% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but that rises to 3.5%  of total environmental impact.

Most of the reductions in the 2.5% emissions footprint is planned from using SAF, with further equipment and operational efficiencies offering very little additional benefit.

The 3.5% total environmental impact comes from ‘radiative forcing’, which measures the difference between incoming energy the energy radiated back to space. Airliners absorb more energy that they radiate, while also affecting the concentration of other gases in the atmosphere, like nitrous oxide, soot and sulphur aerosols. Water vapour trails from aircraft exhausts, called contrails, account for the largest share of the warming effect.

SAF may ground airlines’ 2050 goals

One of the largest ever SAF supply deals is being hailed as a potential breakthrough, despite the reported agreement being at an early stage and covering seven years of fuel supply.

In the end the Lufthansa and Shell deal may do little to drive the airline towards its net zero goal, despite the fuel’s reported 80% lower lifecycle carbon emissions and interchangeability with tradition fuels in use with existing equipment. Its 50% higher cost to ordinary jet fuel stems from a lack of scale and availability of feedstock, which includes cooking oil and agricultural waste.

A future fuel option, called ‘power to liquid’ is a synthetic fuel made from hydrogen and CO2, could see the cost rise to four times the price of jet fuel, besides requiring half the electricity produced today globally to produce enough for the global aviation industry by 2050.

Challenging times, innovative measures?

Lufthansa is also piloting a new ‘Green Fare’ in conjunction with SWISS, Australian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. The fare offers passengers the ability to book carbon neutral travel, embedding the cost of fully offsetting the carbon footprint of the flight undertaken in the price. A lack of transparency on how the higher price effectively offset carbon emissions may decide the fate of this promotion.

Investigations into the carbon offsetting claims on similar fare schemes from British Airways, Easyjet and United Airlines revealed problems with how the carbon savings were being calculated. For example, one offsetting project in the Peruvian Amazon was being run by logging companies.

However, this does not prevent these claims and projects from continuing, given that many of them have been accredited by Verra, which administers the world’s leading carbon credit standard, VCS.

An economic downturn or recession, following closely on the heels of the pandemic, will likely place additional pressure on airlines to stimulate business. In the end, like every other for-profit enterprise, the lifeblood of the business (increased consumption) will remain at odds with its decarbonization ambitions.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts