 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

CBRE green credit line reflects increasing GSSS popularity

High emitters are recognising an opportunity to address their transition to a low carbon future, through the use of green, social, sustainable and sustainable-linked (GSSS) debt. The real estate sector is taking advantage of the opportunity.
By Jawahar Hingorani
10 August 2022, 16:38
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoPost Thumbnail

High emitters are recognising an opportunity to address their transition to a low carbon future, through the use of green, social, sustainable and sustainable-linked (GSSS) debt. The real estate sector is taking advantage of the opportunity.

  • CBRE groups signs a $3.5 billion credit facility based on terms linked to series of its sustainability goals.
  • The built environment has one of the highest carbon footprints, which will require heavy investment to adapt and mitigate future emissions to meet net-zero goals.
  • The real estate industry will remain among the major issuers of GSSS debt, driven by the need to accelerate their carbon-reduction efforts amid increasing regulatory and investor pressure.

Commercial real estate services firm CBRE’s new $3.5 billion credit facility highlights the real estate industry’s recognition of the popularity of GSSS debt with investors of all stripes. This is part of a growing corporate interest in accessing large flows of potentially lower cost capital.

Green financing requires CBRE to meet sustainability commitments

CBRE’s new 5-year, $3.5 billion credit facility comes with sustainability goals as covenants. These include an increase in procurement allocated to sustainable suppliers, the conversion of it’s North American vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, and increasing the number of its offices over 10,000 feet that achieve sustainability certificates.

The company has introduced a science-based target, looking to reduce emissions from a 2019 baseline.  Emma Giamartino, Chief Financial and Investment Officer, said: “The new facility enhances our capacity and flexibility to invest in CBRE’s growth while advancing our environmental, social and governance goals, We appreciate this continued vote of confidence from our lenders in our people, platform and strategy.”

Buildings decarbonisation needs rapid and large investments

A buildings entire lifecycle is responsible for 37% of global emissions. The greatest contribution comes from its energy use, followed by the manufacture of construction materials, and the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Investments in construction of new energy efficient building takes up half of current investment in energy efficiency, while the other half goes to retrofit and energy efficient measures.

A combination of emissions reduction policies by the industry and stimulus-related government programmes have boosted investment levels to the $200 billion mark, with Europe helping drive an almost double digit percentage increase. While the sector attracts some of the highest levels of energy efficiency investment it will likely require three times the current levels of investment by 2030, in order to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

GSSS issuance directed most at buildings, most among heavy emitting sectors

The largest use of proceeds from green bonds, specifically climate bonds, in the US went to the buildings sector in 2021, exceeding that directed at energy and transport. Issuance by real estate investment trusts (REITs) has grown six-fold to $12 billion from 2018, after initially lagging other segments of the industry

The initial impetus for the increase in bond issuance came from investors in commercial buildings interested in making their buildings more appealing. Proposed ESG disclosure requirements by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and physical risk from climate changes is likely continue to drive green bond issuance in the near future, and might even raise the level of issuance, given the size of the problem.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts