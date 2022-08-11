 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crowley adds Scope 3 ESG transparency with EcoVadis

Global maritime and logistics company Crowley  is pushing sustainability through its value chain, using sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis' ratings and collaborative tools. It will help Crowley and its suppliers set, improve and achieve their ESG goals - reflecting the growing importance of Scope 3 emissions management.
By Jawahar Hingorani
11 August 2022, 16:12 Updated: 12 August 2022, 15:10
  •  Crowley becomes the first US maritime logistics provider to sign up with EcoVadis to help it monitor and improve its supply chain ESG profile.
  • As a hard-to-abate sector, the transport industry is shifting its focus to supply chain decarbonization to reduce Scope 3 emissions.
  • ESG ratings service providers like EcoVadis may see increased demand for their services based on the relative complexity of measuring Scope 3 emissions.

While sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis has partnered with over 90,000 companies across 200 industries to date, Crowley is the first US-based maritime industry partner. An increase in EcoVadis’ business coincides with an increasing focus on supply chain decarbonisation amid rising regulatory pressure to assess value chains.

Crowley sets course for supply chain ESG optimisation with EcoVadis

 Hard to abate sectors like transportation are under pressure to speed up their decarbonization efforts, and improve social impacts like human rights in their value chains In order to do that they need greater insight into the performance of their supply chain.  Scope 3 emissions, linked to a company’s wider value chain, often constitute most of a company’s total emissions, averaging 75%. In December 2021 Crowley signed an agreement with Salesforce (US:CRM) and PwC to measure and analyse its carbon emissions across its full value chain.

Crowley issued its first sustainability report in June 2022, setting a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 using a science-based approach. Specific goals include adopting low- to zero-carbon fuels and supporting new energy development, increasing talent diversity, growth and retention, and supporting people and communities where it operates.

Further supply chain goals for 2030 from Crowley include ensuring 37% of suppliers are diverse, and 27% of purchasing comes from small businesses.

Transport industry stepping up sustainability efforts

 While Crowley issued its first sustainability report in June 2022, larger competitors and peers have been more visible in their stating their commitment to sustainability early on. For example, Maersk, the largest shipping company by fleet size, began reporting on sustainability in 2010, and in its 2021 highlights its commitment to improve supplier ESG profiles by 2024, and to prepare for legislation on supply chain due diligence.

In February 2022, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence aimed at fostering sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour and to anchor human rights and environmental considerations in companies’ operations and corporate governance.

The European Coalition for Corporate Justice’s director Claudia Saller said at the time: “Companies are increasingly under pressure to take their social and environmental duties seriously. But many hide behind their complex supply chains to avoid accountability and dodge difficult questions. The Commission’s proposal is the first EU initiative of its kind and that in itself is ground-breaking, but it fails to deliver on the potential.”

Why EcoVadis might gain in the ESG ratings race

 EcoVadis has focused on sustainability ratings of company value chains. It assesses their performance using a methodology built on international sustainability standards, like the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering over 200 spending categories across more than 160 countries. As a result, it can rank the performance of a company or supplier across 21 indicators in four themes: the Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, Sustainable Procurement.

Eco Vadis competes directly with many ESG ratings providers, but differs because of the sustainability collaboration tools – it works with its clients across their value chain. Unlike many of its competitors, it generates its data from independent questionnaires and direct contact with companies, rather than from publicly available reports and sources. In that way it operates with a similar to CDP, with whom it collaborates, and has a focus beyond the financial services industry.

EcoVadis has been successful in raising a significant amount of funds to pursue its methodology, having raised $500 million in June 2022 to bring its valuation over $1 billion, thereby giving it Unicorn status. CVC Partners, its largest single shareholder, invested $200 million in December 2020.

