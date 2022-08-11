 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan’s green GDP could transform how the country does business

By Alyssa Pek
11 August 2022, 14:59
© Shutterstock / Miha CreativePost Thumbnail

Japan is looking at including environmental externalities in its measurement of growth. This could transform not only the way in which countries measure and manage economies and resources, but provide a framework for companies as well.

As part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Japan is rolling out a green GDP as a new index to calculate economic growth

  • A green GDP ties economic growth to carbon emissions to account for the environmental impact of business activities
  • Implementing a green GDP could provide significant motivation for both governments and businesses to take more urgent action to reduce carbon emissions

 The world’s third-largest economy is taking its first steps to implement a new growth index which considers environmental impacts, called ‘green GDP’, which could provide incentives for Japanese companies to decarbonise faster.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been promising since January 2022 to release statistics under the country’s new growth measurement – the green GDP. Now the numbers are here – and they could transform how the economic powerhouse does business.

According to data released by Japan’s Cabinet Office, the country’s GDP grew 1.04% annually on average between 1995 and 2020 when accounting for its progress on reducing carbon emissions. This is nearly double the average real GDP growth per year over the same period if emissions reductions were not considered, which is calculated at 0.57%. The government used a method drawn from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)  to calculate emissions-adjusted GDP growth.

The implementation of a green GDP is part of Japan’s wider climate strategy. In 2020, Japan set a target of achieving net zero by 2050 and pledged to cut carbon emissions by 46% in 2030 compared with 2013 levels.

The company has set out three pillars to underpin its journey. These are the promotion of green finance, the promotion of green technologies and international cooperation to adopt green business practices.

Green GDP: A new understanding of growth

On average, to generate US$1,000 of GDP OECD countries emit around 260 kg of carbon into the atmosphere, according to a 2017 OECD report http://www.oecd.org/environment/green-growth-indicators-2017-9789264268586-en.htm. Historically, economic growth has been tied to energy use and therefore carbon emissions, but this could be shifting if more countries follow Japan’s lead.

A green GDP is simply a new way of calculating how an economy is growing by tying growth to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to encourage sustainable development. Essentially, a green GDP will increase as GHG emissions drop and reduce if GHG emissions go up.

The traditional way of calculating a country’s GDP focuses only on the hard numbers of economic growth as measured by financial return. However, this method has been criticised as a short-sighted snapshot of growth, and does not take into account the potential economic impacts of climate change.

For example, cutting down a rainforest to clear the area for beef production would increase a country’s GDP by creating more economic activities in the short-term. Longer term, its impact on nature could have a negative impact on commodity and/or food supply.

The point is that such activity would significantly increase carbon and methane emissions while destroying a carbon sink, degrading the environment and impeding future economic activities, increasing public health costs, among other potential future costs to a country’s GDP.

“Green growth is about fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that the natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which our well-being relies”, stated the OECD in a report on Green Growth Indicators. “To do this it must catalyse investment and innovation which will underpin sustained growth and give rise to new economic opportunities”.

By tying a country’s growth numbers to progress on emissions reductions, there is more incentive for the government and companies alike to integrate more sustainable economic activities and business practices.

What a green GDP means for businesses

While the Japanese government has not yet released more information on how they will use and implement the newly calculated green GDP, a shift in perception of economic growth will certainly have impact on businesses in Japan.

According to a report from consultancy McKinsey, the business sector in OECD countries contributes to 72% of a country’s GDP. This means that the activities of businesses significantly impact a country’s economic status. If a green GDP is imposed as a new standard for calculating growth, this means that businesses will need to cut back on emissions considerably if a country wants to post positive growth numbers.

GDP today is considered an important signal on an economy’s health, enabling policymakers, investors and business to make informed decisions as to how best to ensure economic stability and maintain growth. If a GDP declines over two consecutive quarters, it shows that an economy is in recession, which usually acts as a deterrent to attracting new investment and business opportunities to a country.

Therefore, both governments and businesses have incentives to maintain a rising GDP. Governments want to make sure their citizens have jobs and services to maintain well-being and societal stability, and companies want to make sure they can continue to grow their business.

If operating under a green GDP, this means positive growth is reported in conjunction with reductions in GHG emissions. This creates a considerable motivation for the government to institute policies and regulations that oblige companies to reduce emissions and grow a green economy, and also for the companies to actually reduce their emissions instead of just carrying on business-as-usual.

However, the idea and implementation of a green GDP is still a relatively new area of exploration, and its real world impacts are yet to be tested. With Japan now rolling out its green GDP, the world will be able to see how it plays out.

