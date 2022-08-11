 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maire: waste to energy could replace Italy’s dependence on Russian gas

Italian technology and engineering conglomerate Maire Tecnimont (MI:MT) has announced plans for a circular economy model using rubbish and landfill gas. This could help alleviate Italy, and Europe’s, dependence on Russian natural gas.
By Jawahar Hingorani
11 August 2022, 07:33
© Shutterstock / BelishPost Thumbnail

  • Maire says it can recover carbon and hydrogen from landfill waste to produce eco-friendly chemicals and fuels.
  • The company says the process could produce enough gas to provide 10% of Italy’s fuel needs, thereby reducing dependence on Russian natural gas.
  • To produce enough gas from landfill waste would take a five-year period and require investment in 10 plants capable of treating 600,000 tons year of waste each.

Maire claims backed up by new contract

Maire sees an opportunity to convert the 16 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste disposed of in Italy’s landfills annually to synthetic gas, which could enhance national energy security.

It’s MyRechemical subsidiary has been awarded an engineering contract by waste management company Alia Servizi Ambientali. It will build a plant process 256,000 tons per year  of non-recyclable waste, with a goal of producing 125,000 tons per year of methanol and 1,400 tons/yr. of hydrogen.

MyRechemical’s conversion technology allows for the conversion of carbon and hydrogen contained in waste that cannot be mechanically recycled, or other types of unsortable dry waste (i.e. Refuse Derived Fuel – RDF) into a synthesis gas, which can used to produce low-carbon methanol and hydrogen.

Generating energy from waste an idea whose time has come?

Maire’s NextChem unit has developed a model of “Circular District” enables it to convert plastic waste and dry to produce chemicals and circular fuels from plastic waste and dry fractions of waste.

While there may be questions about resource use within the system, the NextChem process takes plastic and waste destined for landfills and uses it as feedstock for the production of  hydrogen, methanol, and ethanol. In turn these can be used as fuel or feedstock themselves.

“It will be possible to push the limits forward in recovering material from waste only by using more technology and innovation,” said Alberto Irace, chief executive of Alia, “This represents a model of strategic alliance for circularity where Maire Tecnimont, Zignago, Suez and Alia, all leading companies in technology and industry, are joining their forces to design and realize a sustainable future”.

Waste to energy projects have been studied and are being pursued in many countries as a means of reducing waste to landfill and supplementing dependence on domestic or imported fossil fuels. While the feedstock for the energy may be viewed as sustainable, in an ideal world, the elimination of waste should mean this form of power generation ought not exist.

Excitement about the prospect of waste to energy being an alternate fuel source to fossil fuels should also be tempered by the time and investment needed to bring such projects online, and to scale.

Reducing Italy and Europe’s dependence on Russian gas

The current cost of living crisis in Europe is, in large part, being driven by dependence on Russia for oil and gas.  Maire and NextChem chief executive Alessandro Bernini said of the company’s plans: “With 10 plants capable of treating 600,000 tons year each, in a five year period those plants could be able to produce domestically 10% of the gas required for the heating and electrical Italian grid as a whole.”

Italy, like much of Europe, is dependent on Russian gas, but has reduced its imports from levels of 38% of its fuel mix before the start of the Ukraine conflict, to 25% currently. A major supply agreement was signed with Algeria in April 2022.

There are ongoing discussions with Qatar, Angola and Mozambique about fuel supplies. These, alongside its gas storage efforts, are said to be giving Italy the confidence to manage the energy crisis through the winter of 2022-23. Italy plans to eliminate Russian gas imports by winter 2024-25 according to comments from Minister for the Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani.

A 60% reduction in Russian gas imports so far since June 2021 suggests a further 10% reduction to 70% may be manageable, based on analysis by the IMF. The IMF has called for a coordinated regional approach to energy independence, as the fragmented nature of the European market would have varying economic effects across the region. Every country presents different challenges with distribution and storage impacting the price of energy, and hence inflation.

