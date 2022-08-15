 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deloitte leverages SAP tech to launch five sustainability solution offerings

Deloitte has developed new solutions to help companies to manage the disruption caused by the rapid pace of change needed to keep up with net zero transformations.
By Jawahar Hingorani
15 August 2022, 08:00 Updated: 15 August 2022, 11:53
  • Deloitte launched a new asset roadmap and suite of technology solutions to support corporate sustainability transformations.
  • The new suite of solutions highlights the growing focus on technology to help companies deal with transformation – and the growing pressure for net zero.
  • Services for high-end multinationals are likely to continue pressure throughout the supply chain on emissions and resources data.

The development of the new offerings – ESG Strategy, Performance & Reporting, Climate & Decarbonization, Sustainable Supply Chains, and Financing Sustainability – came in response to Deloitte’s 2022 CxO Sustainability Report which found that finding that 79% of C-level business leaders believe the world is at a tipping point in its response to climate change.

Broad remit spans company performance reporting and management

Deloitte’s new sustainability solutions are designed to help its clients, some of the largest companies in the world  formulate strategies to tackle changes and disruptions from climate change.

Leveraging not just Deloitte’s own expertise in sustainability reporting, performance management, financial transformation and system implementations, it also uses SAP’s platform, enhancing its appeal to large corporations.  SAP (NYSE:SAP) already boasts a range of sustainability solutions within its software suite, and has strategic partnerships with Ernst and Young (EY), PwC and Accenture. []

As the largest enterprise application software company, SAP serves many of the same Fortune 500 clients as the big four consulting firms. Many of the solutions proposed by these firms, therefor, will likely be primarily targeted at those clients that can easily leverage SAPs technology to apply or implement them.

Deloitte survey reveals CxOs believe climate change tipping point reached

Deloitte’s 2022 global CxO survey reveals that c-suite executives at major corporations are more anxious about climate change since the 2021 survey, with 79% thinking the future of the planet can go either way. Yet a majority of are optimistic about the future, believing the worst impacts of climate change can be limited via immediate action.

The survey also revealed that C-level executives don’t see the possible financial benefits of sustainability actions, and identified brand recognition (49%) and customer satisfaction (46%) as the top benefits to related efforts. The lowest-ranked benefits of climate strategies were identified as revenue from longstanding and new business, asset values, cost of investment and operating margins.

The results of this survey don’t just paint a confusing picture of the priorities placed on climate change and sustainability by top managers, but may also impact the strategy and planning of smaller companies with limited resources, that make up the supply chains of larger firms. Additionally, their actions seem to suggest virtue signalling – respondents said they are more likely use more sustainable materials than develop new climate-friendly products or services.

While the results of the survey may reflect the complexity of today’s market, Deloitte’s development of a relevant tool-set shows that this is a market than none of the large consultancies, or leading global technology giants, feel they can afford to ignore. It’s yet another signal of changing times.

