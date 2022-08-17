 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arup becomes first engineering firm to verify green bonds

Global built environment engineering consulting firm Arup has been certified by the Climate Bonds Standard Board to be an Approved Verifier of green bonds, adding to its portfolio of advisory services.
By Felicia Jackson
17 August 2022, 08:02
  • Arup becomes the first engineering firm in the US to become a green bond verifier.
  • Green bond verification is clearly going mainstream as it becomes part of advisory offerings.
  • As services grow around green bond offerings, its a sign of market maturity.

There are a limited number of organisations that have been approved as verifiers of green bonds. Tim Treharne, Americas Advisory Services Leader, Arup said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our skills and experience in the built environment to issuers and investors working towards the net zero of our future.”

As the only engineering consulting firm in the US to become an Approved Verifier, Arup will provide independent technical expert reviews for sustainable financing across the building, energy, transportation, water, and waste management sectors. Treharne added, “Arup has a strong track record working with government agencies, NGOs, property owners and developers, and financial institutions on an ever-increasing number of low carbon projects and assets globally.”

Arup will also be participating in an industry working group with the Climate Bonds Initiative to develop sector criteria for steel, cement, and hydrogen projects that are important in the transition to a carbon-free economy.

Arup has said it is excited to add this offering to its portfolio of Advisory Services that consists of Strategy and Insights, Finance and Economics, Programs and Projects, Assets and Operations, People and Organizations, Sustainable Development Advisory and ESG service lines.

“Our Certification work proudly delivers a mark of best practice in green labelling across the globe” said Sean Kidney, CEO, Climate Bonds Initiative. “To continue our mission of ensuring capital is purposed for climate solutions, we need verifiers with the technical expertise to help us champion market integrity.”

Figures from the Climate Bond Initiative show green, social, sustainability, sustainability-linked, and transition (GSS+) labelled debt reached a combined volume of $417.8 billion in the first half of 2022 (H1 2022), representing a year-on-year (YoY) fall of 27% against H1 2021.

However, signs of a revival emerged as green issuance picked up in Q2, increasing by 25% on Q1 volumes with a total of $121.3 billion.

