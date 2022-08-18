 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
India passes bill on emission limits and mandated use of green fuels

India’s Lob Sabha, its lower House of Parliament, has approved a bill setting out measures of how to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), approved by the Union Cabinet in early August.
By Amanda Burton
18 August 2022, 07:12
© Shutterstock / Happy TogetherPost Thumbnail

India's Lob Sabha, its lower House of Parliament, has approved a bill setting out measures of how to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), approved by the Union Cabinet in early August.

  •     Efficiency standards have been set for vehicles, ships, equipment and buildings.
  •     Emission caps for industry actors, lays the ground for a carbon credit market though detail on architecture still forthcoming.
  •     Green fuels for industry and agriculture given a mandate.

 

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill mandates limits to fossil fuel emissions and stipulates the requirement for green alternatives, while power minister R K Singh has reportedly called a “the bill for the future.”

Incentivising a shift to low-carbon and green alternatives is following a two-pronged approach – the setting of standards for products, technologies, and performance, and a cap and trade system.

The Bill proposes the issuance of carbon credit certificates to entities registered under a national emissions trading scheme (ETS), specifics of which are under discussion. Emissions trading systems, of which there are 34 in the world, typically take years to negotiate and design.

For some years India has had a scheme in place to reduce energy consumption in energy-intensive industries called the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme. Energy reduction is rewarded with an ability to trade the excess energy.

Voluntary carbon markets operate in India but new credits to remain separate

As India’s new NDC focuses on emissions intensity, its ETS may be based more on such relativities than absolute emissions caps. Details of types of entity and whether it will follow an organisational or regional focus are still awaited.

It may be some time before rules on floor and ceiling carbon prices are made and controls on carbon price volatility, although Power Minister Singh has made a statement that carbon credits will not be allowed for export, to prevent leakage.

Professor Garg of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, is said to have recommended that India create a National GHG Inventory Management System (NIMS) that would be linked with all national GHG reporting requirements to UNFCCC, carbon registry, and all policies and measures to implement India’s NDCs.

Mandates for alternative fuels and energy efficiency

As well as emission limits, the Bill imposes mandates on the use of non-fossil fuels in industry such as green hydrogen, green ammonia and biomass and ethanol.

It also tightens the Energy Conservation Building Code and gives more teeth to the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

