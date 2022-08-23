 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ING warns tightening greenium could slow green bond market

ING has released a report analysing the performance of the greenium in European bonds. It notes that the jump in supply of new green bonds this autumn comes as the greenium on sovereign and SSA curves is shrinking, which ING links to worsening liquidity conditions in sovereign bond markets.
By Felicia Jackson
23 August 2022, 11:31
© Shutterstock / Dutchmen PhotographyPost Thumbnail

  • ING warns that a greenium can no longer be taken for granted in the green bond market
  • Greeniums are not correlated but liquidity and bid-ask spreads are the best proxies to understand pricing
  • 2022 has brought a reduction in the greenium, potentially affecting green bond market growth

ING Senior Rates Strategists Antoine Bouvet and Benjamin Schroeder noted: “As is the case in many markets, 2022 has proved a bruising year for green bonds. There remains a frustrating heterogeneity in how the greenium trades across sovereign and SSA (Sub-sovereign, Supranational, and Agencies) curves.

“As we have highlighted in previous reports, we find a greenium, ie a tendency for green bonds to trade with lower yields than their peers, exists on most curves but this hides discrepancies between green bonds within the same curves, and there’s no uniform way of pricing greenium from one curve to the next. And yet, ironically, the 2022 market turmoil has, for the first time shown, the beginning of an analytical solution to this green bond pricing conundrum.”

Overall there have been worsening trading conditions in government bond markets this year, owing to both macroeconomic uncertainties and a change in market structure with central banks stopping their QE programmes and, in some cases, going into reverse. Various market liquidity indicators have worsened, with summer trading conditions also adding to existing problems. According to Bouvet and Schroeder, that worsening of liquidity conditions and shrinking of sovereign greeniums is more than a coincidence.

Despite lack of uniformity in greeniums, there are explanations in Sovereign and SSA curves

Bouvet and Schroeder added: “We find that bid-ask spreads and realised volatility, our two proxies for liquidity, have the greatest explanatory power when trying to model the greenium on sovereign and SSA curves. The contribution of each factor varies from issuer to the next but the signs and relevance are consistent. This is a remarkable result given the lack of uniformity in pricing greeniums. For instance, the correlation between each bond’s greenium on the same curve is very weak, and the greenium across curves is also insignificant.”

The tendency of the greenium to shrink when liquidity worsens is not a reflection of the liquidity of green bonds specifically, but rather an effect of trading conditions across all bonds on a curve, green or not. Bouvet and Schroeder said that green bonds are sometimes more and sometimes less liquid than their non-green peers depending on the curve.

However they say that none of this means liquidity conditions are to blame for the existence of a greenium in the first place. An imbalance between supply (possibly slowing this year, see below) and demand (with green reserve management a new potential driver for future growth) remains the prime suspect.

However it still doesn’t look like supply has caught up enough for demand for greeniums to disappear completely, although it is expected that a better balance between supply and demand would see secondary factors play a more significant role in pricing. For the moment, liquidity is a key driver of day-to-day greenium changes.

Slower growth in supply will affect the greenium

Lower, or at least slower, growth in supply is coming as greeniums shrink and display greater volatility. There is still a case to be made for demand exceeding supply in the long run but the past few months have proven that general market conditions matter.

Basically ING is arguing that In phases of low market liquidity, a steady greenium can no longer be taken for granted. The report says that while there is a chance that this year’s green sovereign and SSA issuance will outweigh that of previous years, it seems the phase of rapid acceleration in the market could be over.

