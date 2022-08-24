Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

BNP Paribas continues to strengthen its expertise and build out its services to support in the transition towards a sustainable low-carbon economy. Peter Zink Secher joins the company in a newly created role as Head of ESG Ratings Advisory EMEA, BNP Paribas.

BNP Paribas was one of the first global banks to build a dedicated ESG Ratings Advisory department as a direct response to Boardroom and C-suite need. This is essentially a ‘What if’ analysis that predicts what specific sustainability actions, disclosures and controversies that will influence a company’s ESG rating.

In essence, it is the missing piece that will give Board members and C-suite players a clear factual and tangible ESG roadmap for years to come. Most larger companies already have unsolicited ESG ratings from the ESG agencies, but it is all about how you want to build and improve your ESG identity.”

Joe Weaver, Head of Credit & ESG Ratings Advisory in London said: “ESG ratings have become a vital decision-making tool for investors and stakeholders, trending towards closer integration with traditional credit ratings. The addition of Peter’s unique ESG ratings expertise will significantly enhance the team’s capabilities and the breadth of our advisory offering to clients.”

Peter Zink Secher, who joins from Nykredit, one of Denmark’s leading financial services providers, is well-known as a subject matter expert within Sustainable Finance and ESG. Peter will be based in Denmark and report functionally to Joe Weaver, Head of Credit & ESG Ratings Advisory in London, and locally to Ulrik Ross, CEO of BNP Paribas Group in Denmark.

Ulrik Ross, CEO BNP Paribas Group Denmark, added: “As one of the largest bank in Europe, we have a responsibility and a strong commitment to enable, support and drive development towards a sustainable net-zero economy. As reporting, regulatory and investor demands for ESG clarity raises, we see ESG Ratings Advisory as an important tool to help support and improve the ESG journey for Corporates and Investors.”