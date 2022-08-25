 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

CCEP taps Rabobank to provide sustainability-linked supply chain finance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NMS:CCEP) aims to achieve its own sustainability targets by improving the ESG footprint of its supply chain.
By Jawahar Hingorani
25 August 2022, 14:58 Updated: 25 August 2022, 17:33
Post Thumbnail

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NMS:CCEP) aims to achieve its own sustainability targets by improving the ESG footprint of its supply chain.

  • The new sustainability-linled supply chain finance program from CCEP with Rabobank will be launched in Germany initially, and subsequently expanded to suppliers in the rest of Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
  • CCEP has set a net zero by 2040 target, with an ambition to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030. Helping its supply chain decarbonise will be a vital step, as it accounts for 90% of its GHG emissions.
  • Setting up ESG KPIs assessed by a third party could help CCEP’s suppliers set up their own sustainability frameworks, in turn helping them access sustainable financing like sustainability-linked bonds and loans.

Rabobank (AS:RABO) will provide the initial funding, with other banks like Santander (MC:SAN) joining the program to drive it to its anticipated €600 million funding goal. In addition to helping suppliers decarbonise their operations, it will also set up KPIs, to be assessed by EcoVadis.

Having had its 2030 GHG reduction target approved by SBTi as being in line with a 1.5°C scenario, CCEP is asking that 80% of its suppliers in Europe do the same by the end of 2022. At the end of 2021 it reported almost half (47%) of its suppliers had set targets, or were engaged with SBTi to do so.

CCEP reports that eight of its production facilities are currently carbon neutral via the use of carbon offsets. While SBTi best practices recommend taking a limited approach to using carbon offsets, CCEP does not rule out resorting to them to reach its goal.

Assembling the right supply chain financing partners

Reducing the GHG emissions of the 20,500 suppliers in Europe and Asia that CCEP sources products worth €6.3 billion will not only help reduce its Scope 3 emissions, but also reduce the risk to its supply chain. Helping suppliers assess and improve their ESG profiles will also help the brand image of the Coca Cola Company (NYQ:KO). CCEP is  one of the five largest independent bottlers of Coca Cola.

Selecting Rabobank as a partner to initiate its supply chain finance program extended beyond the bank’s reputation as a social bank. CCEP will use Rabo Foundation, the bank’s social impact fund, to support a farmer programme in Indonesia to promote sustainable farm practices to increase yields.

EcoVadis’ focuses on sustainability ratings of company value chains, which also makes it an ideal partner for this program. Unlike many of its competitors, it generates its data from independent questionnaires and direct contact with companies, rather than from publicly available reports and sources. In that way, it operates similarly to CDP, with whom it collaborates, and has a focus beyond the financial services industry.

CCEP extended its partnership with EcoVadis in 2020, and began proactively managing supply sustainability risks in 2021 through an intelligence tool called EcoVadis IQ. The resulting ratings come from four themes – environment, labour, ethics and sustainable procurement. In 2021 CCEP’s suppliers had an average EcoVadis score of 59, which it aims to raise to 65 by 2025.

Helping suppliers to help themselves

Improving the ESG profile of its supply chain will not only go a long way in mitigating the 90% of CCEP’s Scope 3 GHG emissions, but could also help its suppliers potentially tap into the green and sustainable finance market.

Most of CCEP’s carbon strategic suppliers, a group of 200 companies accounting for 80% of its Scope 3 emissions, are in Europe (61%). Stricter sustainability regulations in Europe will require these companies to improve their ESG profile sooner, and will likely require large amounts of investment.

The growth of the green financing market, especially in sustainability-linked bonds and loans used to finance transition plans, could prove valuable to CCEP’s suppliers. Integral to raising funds in this market is the development of a sustainability framework, which could help in a favourable ESG rating.

The beverage industry faces an increasingly challenging economic outlook but could take advantage of the popularity of sustainable financing to invest in innovations to drive sustainability.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts