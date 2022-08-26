Eaton raises sustainability-linked bond to finance ESG goals

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Eaton raises sustainability-linked bond to finance ESG goals

US based power management giant Eaton Corporation plc (NYQ:ETN) aligned its long-term financing structure via a $1.3 billion sustainability-linked bond (SLB) to its environmental targets. Interest paid on the SLB will be based on the progress in ETN reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 40% by 2030, on a 2018 baseline.
By Jawahar Hingorani
26 August 2022, 08:30
© Shutterstock / Jonathan WeissPost Thumbnail

US based power management giant Eaton Corporation plc (NYQ:ETN) aligned its long-term financing structure via a $1.3 billion sustainability-linked bond (SLB) to its environmental targets. Interest paid on the SLB will be based on the progress in ETN reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 40% by 2030, on a 2018 baseline.

  • ETN operates in what would be considered a hard-to-abate sector, mainly supplying its products to utilities and the transportation industry. It set sustainability targets in 2021 that are approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), and also claims to align with ten UN SDGs.
  • The rising popularity of SLBs (and sustainability-linked loans) to finance transition activities for hard to abate sectors is not surprising, as they usually require meeting voluntary sustainability targets, with no restrictions on the use of proceeds.
  • A second party opinion by S&P described Eaton’s targets as ambitious, and its sustainability profile was deemed in line with peers. Its Scope 2 reduction strategy, of prioritising PPAs over carbon credits and offsets was looked up favourably.

ETN has developed and evolved its energy management products that traditionally worked in a fossil fuel environment, to work with renewable power sources, and with the smart grids needed to distribute renewable energy.

Yet it does not directly drive the transition away from fossil fuels, and hence is not directly investing in green projects.

Eaton’s first ever SLB linked to Scope 1 and Scope 2 reduction targets

Eaton’s first ever SLB, a $1.3 billion bond due in 2033, is tied to a 40% reduction in the absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by end-2027, on a 2018 base.

Eaton commissioned a second party opinion from S&P Global Ratings on the alignment of its sustainability-linked bond framework with sustainability-linked bond principles (SLBP) published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

In addition to the targets associated with the SLB, Eaton also aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, with a 50% reduction in reduction in carbon emissions, making 100% of its manufacturing sites certified zero waste to landfill, with 10% of the sites also certified as zero-water discharge. The targets are aligned and approved by SBTi.

In its second party opinion, S&P described Eaton’s targets as ambitious, as it expects to reduce absolute emissions while expecting an increase in production volumes.

This observation was also based on a 19% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions between 2018 and 2020, when production declined due to the pandemic.

While some may describe the company’s targets as ambitious, possibly due to the inclusion of a relatively near term target of 2030, failure to include any attempt to address Scope 3 emissions feels like a failure to fully engage.

Favourable comparison to peers, Scope 2 reduction prioritises additionality

Eaton’s benchmarking when setting its sustainability targets, as assessed by S&P, shows that its goals are in line with global peers in the same or similar business, and having the same financial profile.

According to S&P, buying renewable energy via PPAs, while excluding offsets and RECs to reduce Scope 2 emissions, prioritises additionality and is in line with best market practice.

The company’s SLB framework also intends to align with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) –  9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), 11 (sustainable cities and communities), 12 (responsible consumption and production) and 13 (climate action), and overall, Eaton sees its 2030 sustainability targets also impacting 10 UN SDG goals.

While Eaton has set goals for diversity and inclusion, it does not have defined policy linking executive compensation with the delivery and performance of its sustainability targets.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts