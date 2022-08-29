 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Earth Capital has launched a new UK-based bioenergy generation company

Earth Capital forms new company out of four of its portfolio companies, Sustainable Energy Holdings Limited, looking to accelerate impact through bioenergy generation. It will support net zero targets and showcase the role of agriculture in the transition.
By Felicia Jackson
29 August 2022, 09:10
© Shutterstock / Pixel-ShotPost Thumbnail

Earth Capital forms new company out of four of its portfolio companies, Sustainable Energy Holdings Limited, looking to accelerate impact through bioenergy generation. It will support net zero targets and showcase the role of agriculture in the transition.

  • Earth Capital merges four portfolio companies to build a UK biogenergy group
  • Net zero targets to be supported through the transition of agriculture to a net zero future
  • Questions remain about the carbon neutrality of burning wood pellets

Growth equity impact investor Earth Capital has announced the launch of its new company, Sustainable Energy Holdings Limited (“SEHL”), out of a merger of four of its portfolio companies, all low-carbon bioenergy generation assets: Eccleshall Biomass, Limelight Energy, Black Dog Biogas and Bright Light Energy Ltd.

These UK-based biomass-fuelled renewable energy plants will now benefit from a single dedicated management team which will focus on operational performance, and a consolidation of financial and commercial functions. Together, these facilities will generate 3.89 MW of base load renewable energy, enough to power 9,000 homes and its been estimated will avoid the emission of 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Avent Bezuidenhoudt, Head of Investment and Director of ECL, said: “The establishment of this platform demonstrates how growth equity can find and finance appealing renewable energy solutions while also delivering a range of benefits to local and national stakeholders.”

It is understood that the company is exploring the development of briquettes to be burnt in its plants’ logs, following UK government restrictions around the burning of wood. Not only is this expected to enhance SEHL’s turnover but, done thoughtfully, could avoid the reputational issues experienced by Drax when business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng questioned the sustainability of imported pellets to burn in its biomass generators.

ECL claims proprietary sustainability assessment

Earth Capital’s use its own sustainability measurement methodology. It measures sustainable impact through its proprietary Earth Dividend portfolio management tool, which provides an annual measure of an investee company’s contribution to Sustainable Development.

The Earth Dividend approach was developed by ECL’s in-house sustainability specialists following a detailed benchmark of international best practice approaches to the assessment, reporting and assurance of impact and ESG issues.

In the medium term, SEHL is expected to improve performance via additions to the platform’s asset base through a buy-and-build strategy, which will include the acquisition and development of new plants and the improvement of existing assets.

A pipeline of possible opportunities to expand the portfolio through the addition of high-potential assets within the UK’s biomass and waste sectors has been identified and will create a scalable bioenergy company in the UK, with the potential for future deployment elsewhere.

The new group will continue to benefit from ECL’s experience in strategic development, operational efficiency, and transaction support. According to ECL, with higher energy prices and a stronger focus on domestically produced, renewable, baseload energy; bioenergy output is expected to become increasingly important in a volatile energy market dominated by wind and solar energy.

Earth Capital Limited is the sustainable investment manager co-founded by Gordon Power and Stephen Lansdown, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown. ECL invests across UK and Europe in cleantech companies that address the challenges of climate change across the energy, food, and water sectors.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts