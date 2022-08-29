HH Global announces new net zero targets

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HH Global announces new net zero targets

Following increasing market expectations on measurable science-based targets, HH Global has responded by tightening its targets across the company with the aim to extend them across its client base.
By Amanda Burton
29 August 2022, 08:30
  •       HH Global is bringing net zero targets tighter within the organisation; its partners and suppliers.
  •       Carbon offsets can no longer be relied on to fulfil emission reduction pledges.
  •       As calls for increased transparency grows, expect to see increasing number of corporates strengthen sustainability action plans.

HH Global, a provider of tech-enabled creative production and procurement, announced  key milestones for stronger action on the 1.5% C COP26 driven target:

  • 50% carbon emission reduction by 2030*
  • 90% carbon emission reduction by 2040*
  • Ongoing investment in nature-based solutions
  • 10% neutralisation by 2040

* Compared to a FY22 baseline

HH signed its commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative in June 2020, following which it had two years to set reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 emissions.

It is not clear whether or when HH submitted its targets to the SBTi but as yet they have not been validated. There is nothing on HH Global on the SBTi progress report dashboard. Scope 1 relates to energy generated on-site, Scope 2 relates to energy purchased and Scope 3 covers energy use that takes place in the supply chain.

Having companies around the world makes company emission reduction harder than for some. In 2021 it opened offices in Thailand, Vietnam and the Phillipines. HH has a team of 4,500  and $2 billion spend under management.

It is targeting 100% renewable energy across its operations by 2025 and aiming to adhere to responsible consumption and production in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 13.

Demands for robust and credible ESG plans is on the rise

HH’s focus on integrity within its corporate sustainability planning is in part driven by its client list. Consumer facing brands, which include its clients from Diageo, Google, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, HSBC, T-Mobile, Unilever, Coca-Cola and more, are facing increasing supply chain scrutiny. Leading creative agencies from WPP to Havas and Dentsu are taking action, including GroupM’s launch of a new ad-emissions based carbon calculator.

As approaches to addressing decarbonisation and sustainability challenges become more robust, it is no longer sufficient to play lip service to sustainability and ESG goals. Indeed one of its clients, CCEP, is sufficiently focused on the need to decarbonise its supply chain that it recently launched a sustainable supply chain financing option through Rabobank.

Crucially, as HH is a business that works with clients, it is focusing on collaboration with its clients, to affect a move to renewable energy and environmentally friendly materials. It is looking at sustainability in its partners but beyond the use of risk identification and mitigation tools, does not have a major plan to achieve this.

More than rhetoric will be required for the company’s transition to be deemed credible

The company has expressed its will to achieve climate action. In 2021 it also signed up to the Climate Pledge, an initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, calling on signatories to commit to net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040.

Turning commitments into action appears to have been a slow process, but the company is using its tech leverage to apply climate change considerations across its supply chain.

In March 2022 HH had its CDP rating increased from a C to a B for its climate change disclosure, with an A rating given for the strength of its governance and emissions reduction initiatives.

HH Global launches sustainability assessment for marketing

In 2021 HH launched a Sustainability Assessment for the marketing execution industry, the first to provide a detailed assessment specific to the sustainability of a company’s marketing spend.

The assessment profiles the risk and suggests recommendations for improvement, providing a carbon metric and a score card indicating how well purchases align to principles. Identification of risk with suggestions for mitigation are not as stringent as using such information as a screening tool to select suppliers.

HH does use an environmental calculator at the planning stage which should enable the company, and its clients, to use procurement as a tool for minimising negative impact.

Alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

HH Global clusters its ESG performance around the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In 2021 it partnered with Support the Goals which provides resources and support to educate businesses about how the 17 UN Global Goals can help them tackle poverty, inequality and climate change.

