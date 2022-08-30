 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gold Standard and Verra agree carbon credit partnerships with Singapore

Singapore-based companies will be able to use eligible Gold Standard and Verra carbon credits to meet part of their carbon tax obligations in Singapore and provide a boost for international cooperation in the Paris Agreement era.
By Felicia Jackson
30 August 2022, 08:00 Updated: 30 August 2022, 11:16
Post Thumbnail

  •  Gold Standard and Verra are building momentum for voluntary carbon market credits to be used in compliance markets.
  • Singapore has followed Sweden in exploring how voluntary credits can work in meeting compliance targets.
  • As the markets co-mingle, voluntary carbon markets will need to be more transparent, credible and aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The National Environment Agency of Singapore (NEA) and Gold Standard have signed an agreement that enables Singapore-based companies to use eligible Gold Standard credits to fulfil a portion of their compliance obligations under the Singapore carbon tax regime. Verra has also signed an MoU for the use of its credits but details were not disclosed.

The eligibility requirements include the need for corresponding adjustments, and further details on these requirements will be made available by the Singapore Government.

Implementation of Article 6 allowed use of voluntary credits in compliance markets should accelerate market growth

This is a significant partnership of its kind in the Paris Agreement era, with a national government allowing its companies to use credits from independent crediting programmes towards a compliance obligation, which will be accounted for under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Article 6, details of which were finally agreed at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 allows governments to use market and non-market-based approaches to transfer mitigation outcomes, in turn helping them achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Margaret Kim, chief executive of Gold Standard, said: “Following COP 26 we are entering a new era. Agreements like this will make it easier for companies and countries to meet their compliance obligations, enabling them to maximise their positive impact on climate security and broader sustainable development goals.”

Robust registry procedures will be fundamental to success

In the Memorandum of Understanding both parties emphasise the need for robust procedures to manage the transfer of information on the retirement and use of credits between the Gold Standard registry and the national registry of Singapore, to ensure transparency, integrity, and alignment with Article 6 rules.

Making use of Gold Standard principles will allow the delivery of quantified, verified contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals, delivering tangible benefits where projects take place.

The announcement follows a July 2021 partnership that Gold Standard announced with the Government of Sweden, pioneering innovative approaches to enable Sweden to acquire high-quality mitigation outcomes under Article 6, certified by Gold Standard.

Guidance for Singapore-based companies intending to buy Gold Standard credits for compliance, and further information on the operationalisation of the partnership, will be made available by Gold Standard in due course.

 

