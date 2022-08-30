 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aon and Jupiter to collaborate on solving climate volatility for finance

Professional services group Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has announced a collaboration with data and analytics specialist Jupiter for greater understanding of climate risk.
By Felicia Jackson
30 August 2022, 09:30
© Shutterstock / monticelloPost Thumbnail

  • Financial institutions are increasingly required to report on portfolio climate risk but operational support for the field is nascent
  • Jupiter and Aon collaboration will combine modelling expertise with climate data analytics
  • Financial institutions are going to play a critical role in low carbon transition and must learn to navigate complex and volatile first and third party risk

The global economy is increasingly exposed to climate change risk, creating unpredictable business and operational environments for financial institutions.

Yet financial institutions in many jurisdictions are now expected by regulators to quantify, disclose and manage the climate-related financial risks that exist in their investment and loan portfolios.

The physical risks alone of climate change are severe: adverse and extreme weather events will – and indeed already are – causing havoc on business operations, across supply chains and wildfires, flooding and extreme heat are likely to cause population displacement.

The impact of natural catastrophes are likely to be multiplied by the interconnected nature of climate risk. In 2021 natural catastrophes caused $343 billion of global economic loss – nearly 30% above the 21st century average, according to Aon’s 2021 Weather, Catastrophe and Climate Insight report.

Jupiter’s solutions, which include climate risk analyses for chronic and acute perils for individual assets and portfolio-level aggregation, will augment Aon’s extensive catastrophe modelling capabilities and ongoing climate research partnerships with academic institutions – such as Columbia University and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), among others.

Joe Monaghan, global growth leader at Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions, said: “This collaboration is designed to enable financial institutions to make better business decisions by combining Aon’s capabilities in risk and holistic financial analysis with Jupiter’s leadership in climate risk analytics.”

The Jupiter collaboration is intended to increase clients’ experience when engaging with Aon, while also having access to the firm’s catastrophe modelling and risk consulting capabilities. With such comprehensive service, financial institutions should be able to re-evaluate capital needs, address volatility and build business resilience while satisfying regulatory requirements.

It will calculate the range of potential impacts of climate change on financial institutions’ balance sheets, assisting them to identify risks and opportunities and to respond to the increasing volume, specificity, and quantification of climate regulations and disclosure requirements.

As both a model developer and user of vendor models, Aon is able to take a broad perspective in its recommendations to clients around how climate change could materially impact their risk exposures, connecting solutions to their individual needs.

