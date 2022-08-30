Origin Energy sets net zero targets, but ignore upstream impact

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Origin Energy sets net zero targets, but ignore upstream impact

Australian integrated energy company Origin Energy (ASX:ORG), released its first Climate Transition Action Plan  on Friday 26th August, but gives no indication of letting go of its gas generation and upstream assets.
By Felicia Jackson
30 August 2022, 08:35
  • Origin announces new ambition of reaching net zero in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050.
  • Scenario analysis is consistent with a 1.5°C pathway but the anomaly is the preservation of its gas business.
  • It moves its targets up from 2°C  to 1.5°C but will still need to get these targets validated by the SBTi (Science-based Targets Initiative.) 

Divestment from coal

Earlier this year the company announced that it would move away from coal fired generation by closing its Eraring power station by August 2025 at the earliest. Instead on the site it is planning a 700 MW battery plant alongside 1,600 MW of renewable development projects.

Retention of gas

It does not wish to divest of its gas assets though, saying that gas performs a crucial bridging function. In addition it remains open to developing new gas fields like the Beetaloo Basin. Potential future emissions from the development of any new gas fields are excluded from  the medium-term targets although it says “any development would only occur where it was consistent with Origin’s net zero emissions by 2050 ambition.”

Reductions in emissions intensity

 Within its new emissions reduction targets are medium-term emissions intensity targets, guided by the SBTi’s Sectoral Decarbonisation Approach. It is targeting a 40% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 equity emissions intensity by 2030 from a FY2019 baseline, which includes emissions from its operated and non-operated activities, and from customers’ consumption of its products.

Australia Pacific LNG on growth course

Origin believes gas will remain a key part of Australia’s, and the world’s, energy mix for many years to come. It’s business embraces that. It is a shareholder of Australia Pacific LNG with a 27.5% share. Long term contracts with Australia Pacific LNG require increased operating infrastructure including increases in the number of wells online, the number of workovers performed and the network of gathering pipelines. 

