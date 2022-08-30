Robeco to open up its sustainable investing IP

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robeco to open up its sustainable investing IP

Asset manager Robeco is opening up its intellectual property (IP) with the launch of a new programme, the Sustainable Investing Open Access Initiative, in order to help improve the quality and analysis of sustainability data.
By Felicia Jackson
30 August 2022, 09:15
Post Thumbnail

  • Opening up proprietary sustainability approaches will build credibility through allowing independent analysis.
  • Independent and academic analysis could open up new approaches in estimating SDG impact for investment.
  • Collaborative and open approaches are on their way to being a sign of sustainability credibility.

As a first step, clients and a group of academics will gain free access via a portal which will contain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) scores of companies Robeco has generated using its proprietary SDG framework.

Data quality is one of the biggest challenges in sustainable investing

Robeco started developing its SDG Framework in 2017. With SDG data clients can measure progress over time against sustainable objectives, steer on exposure to SDGs, and report on them.

The framework allows Robeco to quantify an investible company’s contribution to the SDGs and the asset manager has said it is convinced that the industry should work together to improve data and define standards.

With the SI Open Access Initiative, Robeco aims to make a significant contribution to this. This builds on the growing recognition that effectively address sustainability and climate challenges will require not simply companies collaborating across the value chain but a new approach to shared data and analytical approaches.

Robeco is actively seeking feedback on the data, and is in an ongoing dialogue with its stakeholders, including academics, clients and SI experts. As a result, Robeco expects that this initiative will further enhance the robustness of the data and our methodology. At a later stage, Robeco will also make other SI data and IP available to a broader set of stakeholders.

Clarity is growing around the SDG investment framework

The SDG framework is used for many of Robeco’s client portfolios. These include some of the world’s biggest asset owners like UBS Global Wealth Management, BBVA AM and pensioenfonds ING, who are all said to be keen supporters of Robeco’s SI Open Access initiative.

Victor Verberk, chief investment officer for fixed income and sustainability said: “Traditionally asset managers tend to protect intellectual property and use it to add value to their proprietary investment processes. Yet the massive challenges our planet is facing require a different approach. We need to join forces to address these challenges properly. By opening up our SDG data to a broader audience we aim to contribute to improving quality and standards setting across the industry.”

 

