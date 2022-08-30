Net zero at risk from energy price squeeze: CBI

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Net zero at risk from energy price squeeze: CBI

The latest survey on energy costs among British businesses reveals that planned investment in energy efficiency or net zero measures is likely to suffer from increasingly tight margins. Yet it is precisely this that would have provided relief from the current pain.
By Amanda Burton
30 August 2022, 07:45
Post Thumbnail

  •      More than two-thirds of firms expect their energy costs to increase over the next quarter.
  •     A third of firms expect this to impact their net zero/ energy efficiency measures.
  •     It is not too late for the government to focus on energy efficiency measures across business and industry as well as households.

 The CBI has proposed a 3-point plan that can be delivered at pace to support vulnerable consumers and businesses by targeting help where it is needed most. It both looks at cutting costs, and kick-starting an energy efficiency drive that reduces demand and boosts the UK’s energy security.  

Government help aimed at deep decarbonisation

Expansion of the Industrial Energy Transition Fund is the tool that the CBI proposes to abate energy use in businesses. The Fund, in Phase 2, is directed at deep decarbonisation deployment, including fuel switching and carbon capture technologies. These are highly expensive technologies that could be preceded by heat pumps for instance. 

The IETF offers support in reducing payback periods to enable private finance in energy efficiency projects. It also aims to generate knowledge sharing of transformative energy efficiency measures. The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy says the IETF will be a front-runner in de-risking decarbonisation technologies for industry.

Where are the heat pumps?

It is four years, like with the IETF, since the Clean Growth Strategy set an ambition to support businesses to improve their energy efficiency by at least 20% by 2030. Cost savings this would have brought about were calculated as £6 billion.

The Heat Networks Investment Project was launched in 2019, with a £16.5 million electrification of heat demonstration project, to explore the feasibility of a large-scale transition to heat pumps and innovative solutions that work for a wide range of homes and businesses.  Powered by energy from waste, over £250 million has been awarded under the scheme, but the installation of heat pumps has made barely a pin-prick of difference.

A new report published by the ACE Research and Energy Saving Trust for the Scottish government finds that readily available low carbon heat solutions emit zero direct greenhouse gas.  Simple solutions such as direct electric heaters, electric storage heaters, electric boilers, solar thermal technologies, heat pumps, heat networks and fuel cells have an under-estimated part to play.

 The current climate of high energy prices, which are set to rise following the recent announcement of an almost doubling in the price cap, is pushing many viable businesses to the brink.

