Canada and Germany sign hydrogen alliance

Canada and Germany have signed a joint declaration of intent to collaborate on the export of Canadian hydrogen to Germany by 2025.

Canada and Germany have signed an agreement that could see the development of an international hydrogen supply chain.

The international agreement is a further sign that hydrogen is increasingly considered a key factor for achieving energy security and Paris Agreement goals.

Much of the hype around hydrogen will be affected by the extent to which it can be considered ‘clean0 – whether it’s generated through natural gas or renewables.

The Canada–Germany Hydrogen Alliance will commit the two countries to: enabling investment in hydrogen projects through policy harmonisation; supporting the development of secure hydrogen supply chains; establishing a transatlantic Canada–Germany supply corridor; and exporting clean Canadian hydrogen by 2025.

Canada is looking to become a key international supplier of clean hydrogen

Canada’s interest in the potential offered by hydrogen is no surprise, especially given that it has a long and storied history as the home of much fuel cell development. The Alliance is intended to build on Canada’s existing Hydrogen Strategy and mark a step toward Canada’s objective of becoming a top global supplier of clean hydrogen.

The international declaration provides a strong signal to the private sector and to policymakers in both countries that Canada and Germany are committed to a policy and regulatory environment that will facilitate and encourage investment in the hydrogen value chain.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources in Canada said: “Unlocking the potential of hydrogen is an essential part of our government’s plan for a sustainable economic future — not just for the domestic opportunities for emissions reductions but also for its potential as an export opportunity: to provide clean energy to countries around the globe.”

The hydrogen declaration builds on an existing energy partnership

In March 2021, Canada and Germany signed an energy memorandum of understanding to provide a general framework for the participants to cooperate in the energy sector.

The goal was to use synergies between existing bilateral and multilateral dialogues on energy and climate issues to accelerate the transition to a safe, secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy system in both Canada and Germany through people-to-people exchanges on best practices and knowledge, encouraging trade and investment as well as joint research, development and demonstration under the principles of mutual benefits, equality and reciprocity.