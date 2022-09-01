GAIL of India sets net zero target for 2040

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GAIL of India sets net zero target for 2040

India's gas transmission group GAIL has announced plans to reduce  Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 100% by 2040, with a target of 35% in Scope 3. 
By Amanda Burton
1 September 2022, 09:15
  • GAIL strives for sustainability in its footprint and takes on the net zero challenge by 2040.
  • The move follows the trend of other petroleum companies in India to set net zero targets.
  • Whilst it is to be admired that a national company is going for a net zero mission thirty years ahead of national targets, India’s appetite for coal and oil shows no abating.

While the wider emissions targets lack bite, they could be considered a signal for best practice against a backdrop of national reluctance to adopt Paris Agreement targets.

What is GAIL’s business and what does net zero and sustainability mean to it?

 GAIL was incorporated in 1984 under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG) to build and operate a trans-national pipeline, Hazira – Vijaypur – Jagdishpur (HVJ). It was one of the largest cross-country natural gas pipeline projects in the world, 1750-kilometre-long.

Although it now has business verticals in liquified natural gas, petrochemicals and renewable energy, its principal business is the transmission of gas. The company supplies gas to power plants for generation of over 4,000 MW of power to the fertilizer plants for production of 10 million tonnes of urea and to several other industries. 

It has six gas processing (LPG) plants, with the capacity to produce nearly 1 million tpa of LPG. GAIL has also set up several compressor stations for boosting the gas pressure to desired levels for its customers and internal users.

Green hydrogen is useful ‘clean’ option for GAIL since it can be piped and that is what the company is exploring. It has started selling hydrogen blended gas in central India.

GAIL is not so involved in gas production as India has almost no indigenous gas fields. The company aims to set up 3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. 

In an indication of how gas is seen as clean in India, GAIL was proud to associate its interest in shale gas as part of a clean strategy, announcing that in diversifying its basket, it is “actively pursuing opportunities for acquisition of shale gas assets in overseas countries and making efforts to shift to a cleaner future.”

Sustainability for GAIL means  “managing the available resources to optimize operations for greater safety, reliability, efficiency, environmental and social awareness.”

It is installing energy efficient units in some of its operations, and has registered 64 sustainability projects for FY 20-21. It has also signed an agreement for setting up a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant for processing 150 tonnes per day (tpd) of Organic Municipal Solid Waste (MSW).

On the corporate social responsibility side it has a high HSE score, 96.98 and has a score of 96 on the customer satisfaction index. It has a 130 MW renewable energy portfolio (116 MW win and 12.26 MW solar.)

 

How is gas positioned in India?

India’s energy production landscape is characterised by dirty lignite coal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kaiboshed the COP26 Glasgow climate pledge to phase out coal, only agreeing to “phase down” coal. His target for net zero for India is 2070.  Recently the country came forward with stronger Paris Agreement compliance targets in its Nationally Determined Contributions.

The Energy and Resources Institute of India, TERI, has collaborated with Shell to produce a report on whether the energy sector can be fully decarbonised in India. They have developed a Net-Zero Emissions (NZE) scenario, exploring this question.

It foresees a quadrupling of natural gas demand from 2020 to 2040 as industry shifts away from coal. Gas is currently main used in compressed form in transport.

India is currently dependent on coal, oil and traditional biomass for its energy needs, but solar becomes the dominant energy source in the late 2030s in the NZE scenario. This builds on recent developments in India where solar generation has increased sharply, up by nearly 30% in 2018 alone.  The scenario says that the 2020s will need to see the emergence of offshore wind, as well as a tripling of onshore wind capacity and a 50% increase in nuclear. 

