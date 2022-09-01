HSBC Temasek launch sustainable finance company Pentagreen

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HSBC Temasek launch sustainable finance company Pentagreen

HSBC (LSE:HSBC) and Singapore-based Temasek aim to accelerate sustainable infrastructure development in Southeast Asia, via a newly formed financing arm called Pentagreen Capital. 
By Jawahar Hingorani
1 September 2022, 08:27
  • HSBC and Temasek have invested $150 million in Pentagreen, which aims to deploy up to $1 billion over five years to fund projects that may have difficulty attracting investment due to a range of issues.
  • Clean transport, renewable energy and energy storage, and water and waste management development in Southeast Asia will be the initial focus. Future expansion beyond the region, and into climate adaptation, agriculture and land use is also envisaged.
  • The Asian Development Bank estimates the infrastructure investment gap in developing Asia (ex-China) is 5% of GDP, and will require reforms to attract both public and private sector finances. Recent climate change catastrophes in South Asia may make climate adaptation a higher priority.

The new venture seeks to fund ‘marginally bankable’ projects by deploying blended finance (different from PPPs), while also providing advisory and technical assistance services.

The venture has lured Marat Zapparov from the IFC to become its CEO, hoping to benefit from his tenure as head of the Asia Project Development and Investment unit. The focus of this unit was early stage asset and project development across the real estate sector.

Prior to the IFC, Zapparov founded Unity Development, an energy and infrastructure advisory firm, and also had roles at HSBC and Clifford Capital related to project finance. Clifford Capital and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) were advisors to HSBC and Temasek on this deal. 

HSBC, Temasek and ADB addressing the issue of important but marginally bankable projects

Pentagreen will serve as a platform to fund projects that may find it difficult to attract financing from commercial banks and development banks. For commercial banks and regulated financial institutions, a bankable project is one that passes stringent credit risk assessment criteria, and typically direct involvement from export credit agencies and multilateral development banks. 

So-called marginally bankable projects typically lack information transparency and metrics to evaluate their impact, which in turn stems from an inadequate pipeline of projects being brought to market. The terms of loans needed, and the creditworthiness, nature and location of the underlying project could all result in a lack of funding interest.

The platform was first announced in September of 2021, with an aim to address the gap to fund sustainable infrastructure needed to address the challenges presented by climate change. Private capital is seen as a solution to the bankability barriers facing these projects in the region.

Choosing blended finance over PPP: what’s the difference?

Pentagreen sees its value add in being able to provide blended finance solutions for marginally bankable infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia, in addition to also providing technical assistance. The areas of focus will be clean transport, renewable energy and storage, and water and waste management.

While definitions of blended finance vary, it basically involves combining private and public sources of funding in sustainable development. This is very similar to Public-Private private partnerships (PPP), except a generally accepted principle of blended finances is the willingness by one party to accept less-than market returns. 

Global multilateral agencies, including the ADB, have identified a funding gap for sustainable infrastructure development in Asia that would require an estimated $1.7 trillion annually to 2030. Pentagreen’s aims appear to be a very small step in that direction, but given the reputation and standing of its stakeholders, could serve as a catalyst for other banks to launch similar platforms.

