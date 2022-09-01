Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Kees Verbaas has been appointed as Global Head of Fundamental Equity at Robeco. He joins Robeco in Rotterdam as of 1st September and will report to Mark van der Kroft, CIO Fundamental and Quant Equity.

In his new role – and return to Robeco – he will oversee the Global Equity, Emerging Markets, Chinese equity and Asia-Pacific Equity teams. In 2011 he worked at Robeco as Client Portfolio Manager for its Emerging Markets Equity team and said: “I’m thrilled to return to Robeco in this role leading Fundamental Equity. I look forward to collaborating across our global teams and building on what is already in place to deliver for clients and for Robeco.

Mr. Verbaas brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector. He joins Robeco from Altis Investment Management, NNIP’s fiduciary management group, where he has been Chief Investment Officer since 2017.

Prior to that, Mr. Verbaas was Head of Fund Management at Blue Sky Group where he was responsible for investment performance of more than 40 investment pools across all asset classes.

He also held roles such as CEO of Global Emerging Markets at Hermes Fund Managers in London and Head of Global Emerging Markets at ABN Amro Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Erasmus University and a Master’s from Leiden University in addition to several further qualifications.

Mark van der Kroft, CIO Fundamental and Quant Equity: “We’re pleased to welcome Kees back in this capacity. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise that will be a great benefit to Robeco and our Fundamental Equity teams. I’m confident that he will be a good fit with our teams and that he is well equipped to lead our efforts to continue delivering strong investment performance and growing our business over time.”

Robeco positions itself as having sustainability concerns at the heart of its investment approach, acknowledging that “sustainability is a long-term force for change and a driver to integrate ESG across our investment solutions, actively engage with companies, and work on real impact.”

The company was ranked first place for SI in the renowned ShareAction survey of 75 global asset managers, and recently published its SDG-portfolio analysis approach to build depth and credibility in its assessment.

As at 30 June 2021, Robeco had €200 billion in assets under management, of which €177 billion is committed to ESG integration. Robeco is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation Europe N.V.