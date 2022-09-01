 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kees Verbaas returns to Robeco as Global Head of Fundamental Equity

Kees Verbaas has been appointed as Global Head of Fundamental Equity at Robeco. He joins Robeco in Rotterdam as of 1st September and will report to Mark van der Kroft, CIO Fundamental and Quant Equity.
By Felicia Jackson
1 September 2022, 08:28 Updated: 1 September 2022, 09:35
© FOTO-OPTIK GRAU

In his new role – and return to Robeco – he will oversee the Global Equity, Emerging Markets, Chinese equity and Asia-Pacific Equity teams. In 2011 he worked at Robeco as Client Portfolio Manager for its Emerging Markets Equity team and said: “I’m thrilled to return to Robeco in this role leading Fundamental Equity. I look forward to collaborating across our global teams and building on what is already in place to deliver for clients and for Robeco.

Mr. Verbaas brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector. He joins Robeco from Altis Investment Management, NNIP’s fiduciary management group, where he has been Chief Investment Officer since 2017.

Prior to that, Mr. Verbaas was Head of Fund Management at Blue Sky Group where he was responsible for investment performance of more than 40 investment pools across all asset classes.

He also held roles such as CEO of Global Emerging Markets at Hermes Fund Managers in London and Head of Global Emerging Markets at ABN Amro Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Erasmus University and a Master’s from Leiden University in addition to several further qualifications.

Mark van der Kroft, CIO Fundamental and Quant Equity: “We’re pleased to welcome Kees back in this capacity. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise that will be a great benefit to Robeco and our Fundamental Equity teams. I’m confident that he will be a good fit with our teams and that he is well equipped to lead our efforts to continue delivering strong investment performance and growing our business over time.”

Robeco positions itself as having sustainability concerns at the heart of its investment approach, acknowledging that “sustainability is a long-term force for change and a driver to integrate ESG across our investment solutions, actively engage with companies, and work on real impact.”

The company was ranked first place for SI in the renowned ShareAction survey of 75 global asset managers, and recently published its SDG-portfolio analysis approach to build depth and credibility in its assessment.

As at 30 June 2021, Robeco had €200 billion in assets under management, of which €177 billion is committed to ESG integration. Robeco is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation Europe N.V.

