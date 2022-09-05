 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
OP Financial to cut portfolio emissions

Leading Finnish financial services group OP Financial has pledged sustainability goals across climate, people and governance, to cut portfolio emissions and increases its sustainable finance.
By Amanda Burton
5 September 2022, 08:45 Updated: 6 September 2022, 08:45
© Shutterstock / Karolis KavolelisPost Thumbnail

  • OP Financial has launched an ESG programme to form a core of its operations, fed by customer and employee feedback.
  •  ESG, especially emission reduction requirements, will be applied to its loan portfolio.
  •  Rigorous adherence to sustainability goals and standards from a leading financial services groups has a ripple effect.

Finland’s largest financial services group, OP Financial, has announced its sustainability programme, driven by the need of the financial sector to respond to the new requirements around sustainability.

Timo Ritakallio, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of OP Financial Group said that he wants to make his firm a “sustainability forerunner in the financial sector.” 

Putting sustainability at the heart of OP Financial Group’s approach means that from now it will offer sustainable financing and investment products to its customers and decrease emissions across its loan and investment portfolios. 

OP Financial plans to halve GHG intensity of investment-related emissions

By 2030 its target is to halve the GHG intensity of investments, and it will not have any direct investment in businesses related to coal mining or coal power generation. It will cut 25% of its corporate loan portfolio emissions by 2030 compared to 2022.

Net zero targets are 2025 for the company itself and 2050 for its corporate loan portfolios, and in funds managed by OP Asset Management and OP Fund Management Company. It is placing at least €8 billion for sustainable financing products by 2025.

It will aim to align its decisions in support of the circular economy and promote biodiversity and the wellbeing of nature. 

Going beyond net zero

OP Financial has as many well-intentioned goals in the spheres of people and communities, as well as for its corporate governance. At least 40% of executive positions should be filled by women by 2025 it says. In terms of supply chains it is requiring a Supplier Code of Conduct from all suppliers by 2025.

For the launch of its sustainable programme on 31st August, Ritakallio, said “Through our actions, we want to build a sustainable tomorrow and enable sustainable choices for our customers.”

OP Financial Group is the largest financial services group in Finland, offering banking, non-life insurance and wealth management services for over four million customers. The Group began its operations in its present form as the amalgamation of the Member Cooperative Banks

OP Financial has €72.7 billion assets under management in corporate banking with a loan portfolio of €27 billion.  In retail banking it has a loan portfolio of €71.1 billion. 47% of its business is in insurance. It has 2.1 million owner customers.

