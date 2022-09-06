Eurosif appoints Aleksandra Palinska as its new Executive Director

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

EU stakeholder network Eurosif has announced the appointment of Aleksandra Palinska as its new executive director.

Increasing focus is being placed on the materiality/double materiality debate and exploring how this will impact EU ESRS will be part of Eurosif’s work.

Eurosif is a pan-European stakeholder association promoting Sustainable Finance at European level – encompassing the EU, the wider European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

It’s a partnership made up of Europe-based national Sustainable Investment Fora (SIFs). Each of the SIFs has a broad and diverse membership including asset managers, institutional investors, index providers and ESG research & analytics providers with aggregate assets under management (AuM) amounting to over €20 trillion

Will Oulton, Chair of Eurosif, said: “The Board is delighted to welcome Aleksandra to our organisation in this pivotal moment for sustainable finance in Europe. Her expertise and knowledge of the European regulatory and policy agenda will enable her to successfully lead Eurosif and deliver our long-term strategy, while acting as a bridge between EU policymakers, investors and Europe’s Sustainable Investment Forums and Associations.”

EU Sustainable Finance plans need support for implementation

Aleksandra will lead the implementation of Eurosif’s long-term strategy to help shape and accelerate the development and implementation of the EU Sustainable Finance Agenda.

Eurosif’s goal is to have a tangible impact on both advancing sustainable investment practices and encouraging the actions needed to address the climate crisis. Over the last three years, it has become a strong voice for the European sustainable investment community, representing its members across Europe and working closely with EU institutions in Brussels to advance EU public policy.

Eurosif working with EFRAG on Sustainability Reporting Pillar

In February 2022, Eurosif announced its involvement within the EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Pillar. Eurosif is to represent the voice of sustainable investors in EFRAG’s work on drafting European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

It’s widely accepted that disclosure and access for investors to high-quality sustainability information is critical to ensure the transition of the European economy to meet the goals of the EU Green Deal and unleash the full potential of the EU Sustainable Finance Agenda.

Eurosif has committed to working to ensure the double materiality principle and to clarify how the environmental and social impacts of companies in society and the financial materiality of environment and social risks are interrelated

Aleksandra Palinska said: “I am excited to be joining Eurosif at this critical time when the EU sustainable finance rules are being finalised. An appropriate calibration and efficient implementation of sustainable finance rules is essential in the transition to a sustainable economy.

She continued: “Constructive dialogue and close cooperation between the financial industry, EU and national regulators and supervisors are now of paramount importance. This is also the time to take stock of how different pieces of the sustainable finance puzzle fit together and consider whether adjustments are needed.”

Aleksandra will take up post on the 19th of September 2022.