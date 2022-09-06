 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GLP hires Stefano Fissolo as head of newly established European renewables division

Stefano Fissolo, an experienced manager in energy transition investments, is joining global real estate and logistics investment firm GLP to lead its renewables push in Europe.
By Jawahar Hingorani
6 September 2022, 13:50
© Stuart ConwayThe Egmond aan Zee wind farm off the Dutch coast, a 50-50 joint venture between European utility company Vattenfall and Shell.
  • GLP hires a veteran of renewable energy investments, and solar energy technology, to boost its onsite renewable energy program. 
  • Stefano Fissolo brings fifteen years of experience including being investment director at SUSI Partners AG, co-CEO at Solesa, and a stint at BCG.
  • GLP has approximately €14 billion in assets under management across Europe.

In March 2022, GLP closed on its third pan-European logistics income fund series, targeting €1.5 billion of total equity commitments, and aimed at €3 billion in assets under management (AUM), once the funds are fully deployed.

GLP is a global investment manager in logistics, data infrastructure, renewable energy and related technologies It has over $120 billion in AUM in real estate and private equity across Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, the U.S. and Vietnam. 

Onsite renewables push in Europe

GLP’s onsite renewable energy program builds on several of its renewable energy development initiatives boasting 415 megawatts (MW) of installed solar PV capacity globally, generating approximately 430,000 megawatt hours (MWh) annually. 

It aims to decarbonize its real estate holdings by deploying rooftop solar, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and other cleantech applications, with the clean energy generated sold back to utility companies and customers.

Experienced hire brings investment, engineering knowledge

Stefano Fissolo’s previous role as Investment Director and Switzerland-based SUSI Partners AG, bring his expertise in managing credit transactions in the clean energy infrastructure sector. Directly relevant to GLP, this included EV charging, onsite solar, and renewable, as well as light-as-a-service and other efficiency measures. 

Prior to that Fissola was the co-CEO of a boutique engineering firm, Solesa, which designed, developed and operated solar plants in Italy, India and Oman.

GLP Europe’s sustainability vision

GLP Europe seeks to make sustainability a core component of it business and targets four focus areas in which it has committed to integrate ESG into its operations –  

  1. Buildings – develop, invest in and manage sustainable and resilient buildings. 
  2. Return on investment – deliver responsible returns guided by good corporate    governance.
  3.  Workplaces – provide positive, rewarding workplaces paying attention to well-being and career development.
  4. Ecosystems – respect and strive to reduce risks to the environmental and social    ecosystems it operates in.

Natali Cooper has been the Head of Portfolio, Asset Management and ESG for GLP Europe since October, 2021, having joined GLP (Gazeley) from CBRE (NYQ:CBRE) in October, 2019.

