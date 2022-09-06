Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Stefano Fissolo, an experienced manager in energy transition investments, is joining global real estate and logistics investment firm GLP to lead its renewables push in Europe.

GLP hires a veteran of renewable energy investments, and solar energy technology, to boost its onsite renewable energy program.

Stefano Fissolo brings fifteen years of experience including being investment director at SUSI Partners AG, co-CEO at Solesa, and a stint at BCG.

GLP has approximately €14 billion in assets under management across Europe.

In March 2022, GLP closed on its third pan-European logistics income fund series, targeting €1.5 billion of total equity commitments, and aimed at €3 billion in assets under management (AUM), once the funds are fully deployed.

GLP is a global investment manager in logistics, data infrastructure, renewable energy and related technologies It has over $120 billion in AUM in real estate and private equity across Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, the U.S. and Vietnam.

Onsite renewables push in Europe

GLP’s onsite renewable energy program builds on several of its renewable energy development initiatives boasting 415 megawatts (MW) of installed solar PV capacity globally, generating approximately 430,000 megawatt hours (MWh) annually.

It aims to decarbonize its real estate holdings by deploying rooftop solar, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and other cleantech applications, with the clean energy generated sold back to utility companies and customers.

Experienced hire brings investment, engineering knowledge

Stefano Fissolo’s previous role as Investment Director and Switzerland-based SUSI Partners AG, bring his expertise in managing credit transactions in the clean energy infrastructure sector. Directly relevant to GLP, this included EV charging, onsite solar, and renewable, as well as light-as-a-service and other efficiency measures.

Prior to that Fissola was the co-CEO of a boutique engineering firm, Solesa, which designed, developed and operated solar plants in Italy, India and Oman.

GLP Europe’s sustainability vision

GLP Europe seeks to make sustainability a core component of it business and targets four focus areas in which it has committed to integrate ESG into its operations –

Buildings – develop, invest in and manage sustainable and resilient buildings. Return on investment – deliver responsible returns guided by good corporate governance. Workplaces – provide positive, rewarding workplaces paying attention to well-being and career development. Ecosystems – respect and strive to reduce risks to the environmental and social ecosystems it operates in.

Natali Cooper has been the Head of Portfolio, Asset Management and ESG for GLP Europe since October, 2021, having joined GLP (Gazeley) from CBRE (NYQ:CBRE) in October, 2019.