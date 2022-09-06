Mizuho issues €800m green bond for environmental projects

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Mizuho issues €800m green bond for environmental projects

Japanese financial services group Mizuho has issued a green bond. The €800 million in funds raised will be deployed through subsidiary Mizuho Bank and used for investment in environmental projects, especially renewable energy.
By Felicia Jackson
6 September 2022, 15:51 Updated: 7 September 2022, 19:21
© Shutterstock / yu_photoPost Thumbnail

Japanese financial services group Mizuho has issued a green bond. The 800 million in funds raised will be deployed through subsidiary Mizuho Bank and used for investment in environmental projects, especially renewable energy.

  • The 800 million green bond is part of an overall commitment of 12 trillion yen for environmental finance that Mizuho has set for FY2019 to FY2030.
  • It represents the largest denomination euro-bond issued by a Japanese institution, Mizuho’s sustainable finance framework has been certified by Sustainalytics.
  • Mizuho’s commitment to sustainable finance suggests growing interest in the importance of green finance around the world.

The green bond (800 million) issued will fulfil part of Mizuho’s overall commitment to sustainable finance. It says the commitment is in response to the needs of investors who have a high level of interest in the environmental field. It was issued on 5th September 2022 and matures on 5th September 2027, with a coupon of 3.49%. It is also the largest euro-denominated bond issued by Japanese financial institutions to date.

In a statement Mizuho said: “We have issued and managed green bonds based on a green bond framework we have formulated in line with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles 2018 and the Japan Ministry of the Environment’s Green Bond Guidelines 2020. The framework has been reviewed with a second-party opinion from Sustainalytics, a third-party certification organisation.”

Mizuho has set its own net zero targets

In May 2022, in response to its Environmental Policy, the company released its  Approach to Achieving Net Zero by 2050, which demonstrates its aims and actions towards realizing a low-carbon society by 2050, as well as its Net Zero Transition Plan, which indicates the direction of travel.

Based on the Environmental Policy, and starting from engagement and dialogue with clients, the financial institution says it is also supporting clients’ transition to a low-carbon society and their climate change responses.

Mizuho has set a target of becoming carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 global greenhouse gas emissions from seven of its group companies by FY2030. July 2022 saw the announcement that the company has shifted to using renewable energy at seven large–scale properties owned or leased by the bank in Japan. This will enable Mizuho Bank to achieve 100% renewable energy use at the bank’s main data centres.

Mizuho is leading Japanese engagement with global economic transition

Mizuho was the first Japanese financial institution to join the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), in July 2021, committing to measure and disclose the impact of its loans and investments.

Mizuho joined PCAF as a first step in measuring its emissions and setting medium- to long-term targets for Scope 3 emissions from financing and investment by the end of fiscal 2022.

It was the first financial institution in Japan to carry out measurement and disclosure of GHG emissions from project financing for power generation projects, based on PCAF’s Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry, which was released in November 2020.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts