UK hydrogen company appoints James Hobson as CFO

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (CPH2), has announced the appointment of James Hobson as chief financial officer and executive director, to drive manufacturing and licencing of its membrane-free electrolyser.

The company’s membrane free electrolyser offers the potential for highly scalable, lower cost hydrogen production.

While there has been consistent R&D in the hydrogen sector, expect to see continued investment, listings and deal growth.

The UK-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company has developed an IP-protected Membrane-Free Electrolyser (MFE). It has a 2030 production target of 4GW per year, with 1GW made at its own facility and the rest manufactured under license by other companies.

James Hobson, incoming CFO, said: “I am delighted to be joining CPH2 following its successful IPO in February. I believe CPH2 and its technology will have a significant role in the evolution of the hydrogen sector both in the UK and the wider world.”

The Doncaster based company continues to progress its sales pipeline and licensing workstreams, with a recently announced licensing agreement with GHFG and an ever growing pipeline of orders.

James will join CPH2 from AMTE Power plc, where he has been CFO since October 2021. James has a wealth of experience across the energy sector, having worked as a senior finance executive in the sector for ten years. It is expected that James’ employment will be effective from 05 December 2022, at which point Clive Brook will retire as an executive director and CFO of the Company.

Following the successful IPO in February 2022, CPH2 has invested significantly it its workforce, specifically in its engineering head count with ten additional process, mechanical, and electrical engineers joining earlier this year.

Jon Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of CPH2, said: “We are excited to have James joining as CFO of CPH2. James’ expertise across the energy sector can be seen through his work with private and AIM listed companies across the past ten years and his knowledge will help us deliver on the opportunities ahead. We look forward to welcoming James in his new role soon. I would like to take this opportunity of thanking Clive for all his support over the years and speak on behalf of the entire CPH2 team in wishing him all the best in his retirement.”