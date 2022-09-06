UK hydrogen company appoints James Hobson as CFO

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK hydrogen company appoints James Hobson as CFO

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (CPH2), has announced the appointment of James Hobson as chief financial officer and executive director, to drive manufacturing and licencing of its membrane-free electrolyser.
By Felicia Jackson
6 September 2022, 08:29
  • CPH2 has hired a chief financial officer to drive its 2030 manufacturing and licencing rollout.
  • The company’s membrane free electrolyser offers the potential for highly scalable, lower cost hydrogen production.
  • While there has been consistent R&D in the hydrogen sector, expect to see continued investment, listings and deal growth.

The UK-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company has developed an IP-protected Membrane-Free Electrolyser (MFE). It has a 2030 production target of 4GW per year, with 1GW made at its own facility and the rest manufactured under license by other companies.

James Hobson, incoming CFO, said: “I am delighted to be joining CPH2 following its successful IPO in February. I believe CPH2 and its technology will have a significant role in the evolution of the hydrogen sector both in the UK and the wider world.”

The Doncaster based company continues to progress its sales pipeline and licensing workstreams, with a recently announced licensing agreement with GHFG and an ever growing pipeline of orders.

James will join CPH2 from AMTE Power plc, where he has been CFO since October 2021. James has a wealth of experience across the energy sector, having worked as a senior finance executive in the sector for ten years. It is expected that James’ employment will be effective from 05 December 2022, at which point Clive Brook will retire as an executive director and CFO of the Company.

Following the successful IPO in February 2022, CPH2 has invested significantly it its workforce, specifically in its engineering head count with ten additional process, mechanical, and electrical engineers joining earlier this year.

Jon Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of CPH2, said:We are excited to have James joining as CFO of CPH2. James’ expertise across the energy sector can be seen through his work with private and AIM listed companies across the past ten years and his knowledge will help us deliver on the opportunities ahead. We look forward to welcoming James in his new role soon. I would like to take this opportunity of thanking Clive for all his support over the years and speak on behalf of the entire CPH2 team in wishing him all the best in his retirement.”

