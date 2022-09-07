IRENA launches the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has launched an alliance to explore decarbonisation pathways, with fourteen global industry leaders.

IRENA and co-founding partner Siemens Energy launched the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization to enhance understanding and share best practise of renewable energy and other zero emission solutions for industry.

The Alliance was announced at COP26 in Glasgow but has now been formalised, highlighting mainstream acceptance that decarbonisation is now accepted as a necessity by business.

The platform and coordination by IRENA is intended to share knowledge and best practice around decarbonisation to accelerate strategy development and policy implementation.

The new coalition was officially launched by adopting the Bali Declaration in the presence of IRENA’s Director-General Francesco la Camera and the Executive Board Member of Siemens Energy, Karim Amin, during IRENA’s Investment Forum on Energy Transitions in Bali, Indonesia in early September.

Co-founder Siemens Energy has been a major driver for the creation of the Alliance and will co-chair the Alliance leadership. The first Alliance meeting is planned to take place at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Industry must lead decarbonisation best practice

The key purpose behind the establishment of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization is to drive progress towards achieving country-specific net-zero goals. In order to do this there must be collaboration within and between different industry sectors, in order to foster action for the decarbonisation of industrial value chains, as well as to enhance understanding of renewables-based solutions and their adoption by industry.

“Climate action needs industry leaders”, said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). “This Alliance stands for the growing commitment of global industry to act on decarbonization and unlock opportunities that come with a green industrialization through renewables and other transition-related technologies like green hydrogen. By standing together we send a clear signal of solidarity ahead of COP27 and we invite new partners to join our common vision.”

The Alliance was launched in response to global agreements

The Alliance was built as the manifestation of a series of international agreements, as a means of implementation of their long term goals. These include:

Resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 25 September 2015, “Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);

Paris Agreement – to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change, including to limit the rise in global temperature to well below 2°C degrees and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5° C;

Glasgow Climate Pact that reaffirms the long-term global goal to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial level

IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook (WETO) sets the course as one powered by renewable energy with electrification, energy efficiency, green hydrogen and sustainable modern bioenergy.

It’s argument that the necessary net zero transformation will not require economic losses. On the contrary economic growth coupled with higher welfare are likely to result with the right policy frameworks.

In IRENA’s 2022 survey of Renewable Energy Generation Costs, it was shown that almost two-thirds or 163 gigawatts (GW) of newly installed renewable power in 2021 had lower costs than the world’s cheapest coal-fired option in the G20.

Industry is responsible for product from production to consumption and disposal

“Decarbonisation of end uses is the next frontier” says the WETO, with zero emissions and sustainability solutions needing to stretch across the value chain from the production of materials to their consumption and disposal.

Collaboration under the Alliance is intended to: raise aspirations for decarbonisation; support the development and implementation of decarbonisation strategies; stimulate an exchange of knowledge and best practices among practitioners; and engage with global and regional energy and climate platforms to foster action for decarbonisation of end-use sectors, particularly, industry.

Siemens Energy was a major player behind the creation of the Alliance and will co-chair the Alliance leadership. Karim Amin said: “We need to slash greenhouse gas emissions urgently if we are going to tackle climate change. Accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, the industrial sector is the second largest emitter and requires rapid decarbonization. In this endeavour, partnerships are crucial. With our technologies, we at Siemens Energy constantly seek to create value with our partners toward a low-carbon future.”

The other companies in the alliance are: Enel Green Power, TAQA Arabia, Eni, Technip Energies, EDF Renewables, JSW, Tata Steel, Sable Chemicals, Tatanga Energy, Roland Berger, Repsol, Equinor and TAQA.