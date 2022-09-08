 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Manulife launches Global Climate Action Fund for European investors

Manulife Investment Management, a long standing Canadian financial services firm, has launched a Global Climate Action Fund for European institutional investors in response to demand from the European segment of their investment management services.
By Amanda Burton
8 September 2022, 07:28
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoPost Thumbnail

Manulife Investment Management, a long standing Canadian financial services firm, has launched a Global Climate Action Fund for European institutional investors in response to demand from the European segment of their investment management services.

  • Manulife opens a fund for the European market investing in companies demonstrating action on climate change around the world.
  • ESG tools and techniques have been adopted for some years on the recognition of the stronger returns they bring and this is communicated on the company’s web-site. A climate action fund implies going further to choose investments on their climate action credentials.
  •  The demand is coming from Europe, but the trend suggests we should expect to see increased focus, in Asia particularly. 

Why has Aegon reclassified from an ESG to a climate action fund?

Manulife has been incorporating ESG into its investment strategy for a few years. It has an A+ from UN PRI for ESG strategy and governance and ESG integration in listed equity and fixed-income SSA. 

Manulife launched its Global Climate Action strategy in 2021 with a science-aligned target of cutting emissions sufficiently to keep global temperature increase to beneath 2°C degrees, with a goal of 1.5° C. The SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative) calls for at least a halving of emissions by 2030 from its signatories and net zero by 2050.

Manulife Investment Management looked into the performance of banking and financial institutions in climate change mitigation on the premise that banks and financial institutions have a central role to play in decarbonising the planet. It concluded that commitments continue to outpace action, whilst at the same time there is growing pressure to build resistance against climate change.

Of the 36 banks it analysed – 75% of the MSCI All Country World Index’s bank sector weight – they report that only 3 are fully aligned with the Paris Agreement. Lack of action is compounded by cascading climate risks that are affecting the global economy.

Reputational risk is becoming much more tangible. The way forward, Manulife says, is for organisations to take action by aligning their emissions trajectories with the latest science and have their emissions reduction targets validated by a certified third party such as the SBTi.

The fund will look for sustainable investment opportunities 

With the Global Climate Action Fund, Manulife looks to invest in companies who are making positive contributions to climate change. It says the science-based targets are its main barometer.

Whilst this indicates that emission reduction plans may be the main item under the spotlight, the fund is classified as Article 9 under the SFDR regulation, the classification of which are products with a sustainable investment objective. Article 9 funds are more stringent in their sustainable investment criteria. 

Manulife Investment Management’s stewardship activities in its public markets portfolios, include direct engagements, collaborative engagements, and proxy voting. 

Manulife has been going since 1887. It has $485 billion in assets under management and offices in 19 geographies. Manulife Investment Management is particularly strong in Asia where it has over 120 years of experience and is in 10 markets. As well as investment Manulife offers insurance, wealth management and retirement plans.

Simultaneously this week in America, one of the world’s largest pension funds, CalSTRS, announced climate screening for its investment portfolio.

 

 

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts