The challenges for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is considered a key factor in the decarbonisation of air travel, but challenges around its source, use, technology, decarbonisation potential and impact on food security must be addressed if it is to fulfil its potential.

The IEA has estimated that SAF will make up 40% of aviation fuel – as the airline industry grows, is this enough to matter or just masking the problem?

Corporate travel accounts for around one third of all aviation emissions, making it a key battleground for corporate emissions management.

Despite the challenges in the deployment of sustainable aviation fuel, the number of deals being announced are accelerating.

The airline industry is estimated to account for around 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the urgency of addressing its significant environmental impact.

Global air travel is expected to increase, however, with its fuel consumption projected to rise from 100 billion gallons per year to around 230 billion gallons by 2025. SAF is therefore likely to play a crucial role in reducing aviation emissions.

According to the US Department of Energy, forestry and agricultural residues alone could provide enough biomass energy to generate enough SAF jet fuel to displace 75% of US aviation fuel consumption – but it’s only going to work if its done right.

So what is sustainable aviation fuel?

There are variety of solutions and technologies purporting to create a more sustainable aviation fuel. Effectively they use biomass or waste biomass to create new types of jet fuel to replace fossil fuel-based kerosene.

Pathways for the production of SAF must be approved by international standards organisation ASTM, with seven processes currently accepted.

According to PNNL transportation sector manager, Dr Jamie Hollaway, “their use is limited. Airlines really want to use SAF but it needs to be cost-competitive with petroleum-based fuels, since fuel makes up about 30% of the operating cost of an airline”.

The cost of feedstock supply chains, including the infrastructure needed for storage and delivery, poses a significant challenge to the scaling and commercialisation of SAF technologies.

Even the most commercially viable SAFs remain substantially more expensive than conventional kerosene, and covering the difference is a struggle for airlines that already compete based on thin profit margins and incur 22% of their direct costs from fuel.

According to a 2021 report from the International Energy Agency, current policy measures are not adequately supporting the commercialisation and widespread deployment of SAF.

Sustainable aviation fuel is considered by many to have a significant environmental advantage over traditional jet fuel, with up to a 100% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on a lifecycle basis, when using low carbon energy and feedstocks along with carbon sequestration. Yet the storage part of the equation is rarely clearly articulated.

As well as economic factors, the environmental, technical and social implications of each option must be carefully considered, which makes stakeholder decisions on policy and investment extremely complex.

For example, the carbon impact can be hard to quantify, given the diverse range of feedstocks, production pathways and technologies used to produce SAF. SAFs vary significantly in their decarbonisation potential, with certain biological feedstocks causing particular concern over emissions generated by the land use change required for their growth. Greenpeace has argued that no fuel based on a food crop can be considered sustainable.

This also poses socio-economic issues, as crops that could otherwise be used as food, energy or road transportation might be diverted for use as jet fuel – arguably the lowest priority.

Dedicated energy crops that can be grown on non-arable land provide an alternative option, but typically come at an even greater cost.

Technological challenges must also be considered, with different processes providing varying both in yield volume and their ability to replicate the characteristics of traditional jet fuel.

Although recent years have seen a number of test flights operated on 100% SAF, each ASTM-approved production pathway is subject to a limitation on the concentration of SAF that can be used in standard flights. Even those with the highest limit are capped at a 50% blend with conventional kerosene, while some have a maximum blending allowance of just 10%.

Many airlines are exploring blending sustainable with jet fuel but, as aviation continues to grow, that will not solve the problem.

Sustainable aviation fuel still attracting significant investment

Despite concerns about the long term role of sustainable aviation fuel in net zero strategies, large scale investment continues. The US DoE has just licenced its own technology to Tallgrass and Green Plains, while renewable fuels company Aemetis closed a long term supply chain for $7 billion of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel in September 2022.

Aemetis also agreed contracts 10 airlines for a total of 916 million gallons of blended SAF, including a contract with Cathay Pacific, in early September 2022. The combined value of the 10 airline contracts, including incentives, is approximately $3.8 billion.

The airline supply agreements provide for the delivery of SAF over a seven-to-ten year time period. Airline customers include Delta Air Lines, Jet Blue Airlines and oneworld Alliance members American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

The blended SAF is 40% “neat” sustainable aviation fuel and 60% petroleum jet fuel to meet international blended sustainable aviation fuel standards.

Boeing (NYSE: B.A.) and Alder Fuels also recently announced a new partnership to expand production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) around the world.

Using Boeing airplanes, the companies will test and qualify Alder-derived SAF, advance policies to expedite the transition to renewable energy in aviation, and grow the amount of SAF for the global aerospace market.