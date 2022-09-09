Ocean 14 gets sovereign wealth backing for blue economy

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ocean 14 gets sovereign wealth backing for blue economy

London based investment house Ocean 14 Capital has received the backing of Monaco’s sovereign wealth fund, the Constitutional Reserve Fund, with a £10 million commitment enabling it to expand funding into ocean protection projects.
By Amanda Burton
9 September 2022, 08:10
© Shutterstock / Vlad61Post Thumbnail

  • Monaco’s sovereign wealth fund commits £10 million to the developing blue economy.
  • Ocean 14 Capital has raised £100 million since its launch in December, showing the wealth of talent in providing innovative solutions to restoring ocean ecosystems.
  • It signal growing interest in the ‘blue economy’ which seeks to use ocean resources in a sustainable way – combining ecosystem health with resource management, jobs and economic growth. 

Founding partner Max Gottschalk says that with this backing Ocean 14 Capital’s €150 million impact fund is on track to invest in 8 companies this year, and to grow its portfolio to between 20 and 25 businesses within three years.

Seeking the double bottom line – impact and investment – to improve ocean health

Ocean 14 Capital is an investment advisor to Ocean 14 Capital Fund 1, a Private Equity fund focused on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water.  The fund is classified under Article 9 of the SFDR (the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.)

It invests in venture and growth companies and technologies that offer sustainable solutions for our oceans. It places equal emphasis on impact and investment. Since its launch in December it has raised over £100 million. 

Among the innovative companies receiving funding is a shrimp breeding technology specialist called SyAqua. Shrimp harvesting has a devastating impact on sea beds that support the base of the ocean eco-system. Rival US tartup Atarraya recently raised funding for alternatives to shrimp farming, highlighting growing competition in a growing sector.

While the blue economy has been slower to develop than the green economy, the bond markets are increasingly being used to protect marine areas and develop sustainably. The government of New South Wales recently released its five years strategy to support the development of blue carbon markets.

 

 

