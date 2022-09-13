EU-funded consortium aims to accelerate cement decarbonisation

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU-funded consortium aims to accelerate cement decarbonisation

A consortium led by multinational engineering firm FLSmidth intends to support the decarbonisation of cement, through the development of carbonation processes that trap CO2 in concrete.
By Jawahar Hingorani
13 September 2022, 09:00 Updated: 13 September 2022, 10:16
© Shutterstock / Achira22Post Thumbnail

  • The CO2Valorize consortium will receive €2 million in EU funding to develop carbonation technologies for reducing the carbon footprint of the cement industry.
  • Cement is a critical input for the construction industry but is responsible for 7-8% of global CO2 emissions, making it a prime target for decarbonisation initiatives.
  • The funding is indicative of growing public sector and investor interest in technologies that can disrupt existing carbon-intensive industries.

The CO2Valorize consortium is to be backed by  €2 million in funding from the EU Commission’s Horizon Europe. 

The FLSmidth-led group will also involve number of European universities, German industrial conglomerate Siemens (GER:SIE) and Slovakian cement producer Cemmac (CPH:FLS).

Together, the partners will accelerate the deployment of carbonation technologies, which FLSmidth claims will result in what qualifies as ‘green cement’, meaning that it has been generated through a carbon-negative production process.

The firm points to the technology’s inclusion of both concrete recycling and carbon capture when backing its claims. It does, however, acknowledge that there are several external developments needed to advance the technology’s deployment.

Waste streams will need to be made suitable for processing in cement kilns, while substantial investment will be needed to build renewable energy infrastructure that will ensure the process is powered sustainably.

Given the developmental requirements of carbonation technologies, the CO2Valorize project may not be as well-funded as this first announcement makes it appear.

EU support for CO2Valorize underwhelming relative to size of budget

The EU has backed its research and innovation program, Horizon Europe, with a budget of €95 billion, designated for use in tackling climate change, boosting Europe’s economic competitiveness and advancing progress towards the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

More than 35% of this budget is to be spent on climate objectives, with the aim of creating 300,000 jobs by 2040, 40% of which will be are expected to be‘highly skilled’.

Another four funding pillars have been identified for the support of research and innovation. These include:

  1. Excellent science
  2. Global challenges and industrial competitiveness
  3. Innovative Europe
  4. Widening participation and strengthening the European Research area.

The excellent science pillar has a budget of €25 billion, of which €16 billion will be administered by the European Research Council (ERC), €6.6 billion by the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA). A further €2.4 billion of this pillar’s funds have been specifically allocated to infrastructural research.

CO2Valorize’s €2 million grant comes from the MSCA pool, rendering it a relatively minimal share of the overall budget.

Rival green cement claims suggest CO2Valorize has competition

When successfully developed and deployed, carbonation technologies are expected to eliminate up to 30% of CO2 emissions when compared to traditional cement production methods.

Carbonation technologies sequester the CO2 emitted during the calcination of limestone through a combination of recycling and the storage of carbon within supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) such as slag, fly ash, or recycled concrete fines and mine tailings.

Heidelberg Cement (GER:HEI) has similarly used SCM to reduce the CO2 intensity of concrete. It claims its EcoPlus range offers a 60% reduction in CO2, while its Ecocrete product, which uses 100% recycled aggregate, reportedly reduces CO2 by up to 70%.

US-based Green Cement, a subsidiary of Ecomaterial Technologies, has even greater claims, with its cement formulation apparently having up to 99% fewer carbon emissions than traditional cement. 

The announcement by FLS will likely excite carbon capture researchers in Europe, but the scale of the project could be seen as somewhat uninspiring given the size of the problem at hand.

Still, as an exercise of mobilising EU funding for a collaborative project across multiple European stakeholders, it ticks quite a few boxes.

