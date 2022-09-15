Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Annual spending on transmission cables will need to reach $820 billion by 2030 to support the global transition to renewable energy.

A substantial increase in spending on transmission and distribution infrastructure is needed in order to meet net zero goals.

Grid infrastructure is vital in ensuring that renewable energy sources can provide a resilient power supply.

Governments will struggle to include infrastructure costs within their energy transition budgets, but doing so will help drive economic growth in areas that need it most.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has identified a poorly acknowledged challenge to the expansion of renewable energy as the world seeks to reach net zero by 2050.

According to its analysis, the necessary build out of renewable capacity would require global spending on transmission and distribution infrastructure to reach $820 billion per year by 2030, more than triple the current level of $260 billion.

Extreme weather increases need for interconnected grids

In the state of Texas, competitive renewable energy zones (CREZ) were developed to transmit wind power from its source to its point of use. Completed in 2013, the CREZ project consisted of 3,500 miles of transmission lines, capable of carrying 18.5 GW of power.

As a result, Texas has been able to secure 29% of its energy requirements from renewable sources. It does not, however, have any connection to power networks in other US states. This could prove to be a significant weakness, as it leaves Texas’ electricity supply vulnerable to periods of extreme temperature.

During the summer of 2022, ERCOT, the operator of Texas’ main power grid, asked consumers to limit their energy usage after six different utilities went offline. On another occasion in February 2021, cold temperatures caused power outages that led to more than half of the state’s natural gas pipeline shutting down.

The Texas case study highlights a prime example of how extreme weather events, which are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change, make the case for an increase in infrastructural spending all the more urgent.

Challenges to infrastructural development

Texas’ lack of connection with power supplies in other grids was not, however, a case of unfortunate oversight. It was a deliberate political decision based on aversion to federal oversight, which might impose stricter requirements to update the local infrastructure.

There are factors beyond the political to be considered. In the UK, for example, there is a need for increased generation to replace the 5-10% of electricity provided by the EU. Plans to strengthen energy security by building 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 have seen opposition from locals.

Many residents living onshore near planned installations are opposed to the development of the necessary cabling infrastructure. This has led to alternative transmission routes being proposed, demanding longer cables at a significant increase in cost.

Demand for renewable energy provides a boost to cables producers

Although the need for infrastructure development is undoubtedly a cause for concern, it has its upside in enabling sustainable economic growth for those involved in its deployment.

Cable producers, for example, will see a substantial rise in demand. In the US, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has estimated that the US will need 11,000 km of cabling to meet its targeted offshore wind capacity.

Infrastructure development will also create job opportunities, particularly in isolated locations where unemployment is rife.

Governments around the world will need to factor the cost of building out transmission and distribution infrastructure into their national budgets, but such investment could also be used to drive economic growth in areas that need it most.