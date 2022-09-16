 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sphera acquires riskmethods to add scope 3 emissions monitoring

Blackstone-owned Sphera has acquired riskmethods, a supply chain risk management software company, to add scope 3 emissions management to its ESG product portfolio.
By Jawahar Hingorani
16 September 2022, 08:00
  • ESG consulting and software services firm Sphera has acquired riskmethods, a supply chain risk management (SCRM) software company.
  • Companies are increasingly turning to SCRM providers to help them meet their decarbonisation commitments.
  • Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the SCRM space will become more prevalent as net zero plans prompt companies to prioritise scope 3 emissions.

Sphera provides data and consultancy services to help companies manage their operational ESG risks. The firm was acquired by Blackstone (NYQ:BX) in 2021 for a total of $1.4 billion.

Continuing the chain of M&A activity, Sphera has now acquired German SCRM provider riskmethods, in a deal that will see it expanding its product portfolio to provide scope 3 emissions monitoring and reporting services.

The need for supply chain risk management solutions 

Supply chains are now broadly acknowledged as a critical factor in corporate sustainability, as they have become increasingly vulnerable to ESG risks associated with unpredictable events such as natural disasters, cyber-attacks or geopolitical upheaval.

SCRM platforms, such as is offered by riskmethods, help companies automate the collection and analysis of supply chain data, while also providing integrated tools for the implementation of risk mitigation methodologies.

With a survey by Gartner revealing that companies using technological solutions were twice as likely to successfully mitigate their supply chain risks, the integration of SCRM with Sphera’s existing software-as-a-service model is likely to drive demand for its services.

Increased focus on scope 3 emissions drives demand for SCRM

Companies are increasingly facing pressure to include scope 3 emissions within their net zero transition plans. With research from CDP estimating that, as an average across all sectors, scope 3 emissions contribute around 75% of each company’s total footprint, this inclusion is vital in ensuring real progress towards decarbonisation is made.

Reporting on scope 3 emissions, however, can be challenging. Scope 3 emissions are those generated indirectly throughout a company’s value chain, and are further divided into 15 sub-categories.

Given the complexity of identifying scope 3 emissions, new technologies can prove useful when it comes to their measurement. They are able to translate vast amounts of data into comprehensive reports, which can then be used to develop decarbonisation strategies, monitor progress towards targets and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Recognition of these benefits has led to an increase in funding opportunities for technology-based SCRM start-ups, particularly those that have aligned their reporting capabilities with internationally recognised sustainability frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiatives or the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

One such company is EcoVadis, which closed a $500 million funding round, bringing its total valuation to over $1 billion in June 2022. Eco Vadis is one of many competitors to the newly expanded Sphera, but it differentiates itself by generating value chain data through direct contact with suppliers, rather than from publicly available sources.

As demand for SCRM services increases, a plethora of different technologies and methodologies are likely to emerge. As the space becomes more competitive, larger companies will likely seek acquisition deals to quickly add SCRM to their portfolios.

This being the case, Sphera’s acquisition of riskmethods is likely to become part of a far bigger trend.

