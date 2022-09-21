 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carbon Collective to launch equity ETF in US

US-based Carbon Collective, which has developed an index of climate change companies mainly for retirement plan investments, is planning the launch of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) of equities in companies providing climate change solutions.
By Amanda Burton
21 September 2022, 07:15
  • The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions set to launch actively managed Exchange Traded Fund.
  • The ETF is distinct from ESG funds as it trades in pure climate oriented companies.
  • Impact investing looks poised to override ESG in sustainable funding criteria.

US based company The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions (CCS) is launching an ETF under the ticker “CCSO.” The CCCS is best known for offering dedicated company sponsored retirement plans, called 401(k) in America, comprised solely of companies with a climate change agenda.

The uptake of these 401 (k)’s is mostly limited at present to companies that have a strong climate change ethos. CCCS has what it claims to be the most comprehensive list of climate solution stocks.

 According to a regulatory filing CCSO will track about 200 US companies from small to large market cap that have a green agenda, in different industries; electricity, agriculture, technology and so on.

A basic criterion is that at least half the company’s revenue must come from climate solutions. In common with other climate denominated ETFs, CCCS’s ETFs will categorically banish companies that by their nature produce high carbon dioxide emissions like oil and gas companies.

ESG trackers can obfuscate from real climate action

Although there was a large swell of investor interest in ESG funds, (ESG ETFs rose 53% last year to $7.2 trillion according to Bloomberg), concerns over greenwashing have dented confidence.

Ratings agencies that grade ESG performance rate a firm’s efforts to address climate risks rather than rating their actual products and services.  This is why Tesla was not on a list in May of the most socially responsible companies in America – the S&P 500 ESG index – while Amazon and ExxonMobil were.

Impact investing on the other hand, more the buzzword now among those looking to advance the agenda of investing in sustainable goals, assesses companies and activities actively solving environmental and social problems. 

Impact investment as an asset class faces market challenges that include how to report and measure on the environmental and social performance of those investments. In the case of CCSO Equity Fund ETF, all qualifying companies will have active strategies on climate change solutions.

Climate change ETFs become focus for institutional investing

Mainstream asset managers are recently launching exchange traded funds based on equities that seek to solve the crises of climate and nature.

Indeed a survey of 50 large pension funds based in North America, Europe and Australasia, arrived at the consensus that exchange traded funds based on impact were the future for net zero investing in providing scale and transparency 

