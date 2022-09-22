 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neste looks to convert its Porvoo refinery to a renewable and circular site

In a bid to end crude refining by 2030, Neste is hoping to make its Porvoo oil refinery a refinery for renewable feedstocks. 
By Amanda Burton
22 September 2022, 07:12
Post Thumbnail

  • Neste has launched a strategic study into how to transition refinery in Porvoo with a target of ending crude refining by 2030.
  • Neste’s study will explore how refineries can be adapted to recycling raw materials and waste products.
  • Neste’s work could provide a template for the effective transition of fossil fuel refining.

Neste’s ultimate aim is to replace crude oil refining entirely with alternative feedstocks. The study will investigate how this can be achieved. Initially co-processing will take place and units will be modified, leading up to a discontinuation of crude oil refining in Porvoo in the mid-2030s.

Retrofits of existing units at a later stage are earmarked for a long-term capacity potential of 2 to 4 million tonnes per year, refining alternative feedstocks. Green hydrogen potential is being studied but not exclusively. The Porvoo refinery could well handle multiple feedstocks as the approach is modular and flexible. Neste is introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. 

The company said in a statement “These developments would significantly contribute to the realization of Neste’s climate commitments, and make Neste a global frontrunner in the transformation of the fossil fuel industry.”

Matti Lehmus, President and CEO of Neste said “The Porvoo site provides a flexible and large-scale base that can grow into a major site for our renewables and circular business,” 

Neste’s business covers waste, plastics, chemical recycling

Neste (HE:NESTE) has a track record in innovative circular solutions. Its core business is in developing renewable feedstocks, from waste, residues and innovative raw materials. As well as manufacturing sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials it produces renewable diesel and is the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel. It is consistently in the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies.

Also today, the 21st September, Neste announced a collaboration making a product line of dummies (baby soothers) composed of  a renewably-sourced polypropylene from the Bornewables portfolio of circular polyolefin. This is manufactured from renewable raw materials produced by Neste.

Neste’s target is for at least 20 million tons to be processed in a renewable and circular way annually by 2030. Its ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. 

Potential role for refineries in plastic recycling 

Also in Finland, a thermal conversion technology to convert plastic waste into virgin grade plastic in a steam cracker, a refinery petrochemical process, was recently commercialised. Olefy Technologies would give steam crackers a new product market.

