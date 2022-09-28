CNCS launches mapping tool for forest carbon prospecting

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CNCS launches mapping tool for forest carbon prospecting

An online interactive mapping dashboard that enables simple assessment of carbon mitigation potential and associated return on investment in forest areas has been launched.
By Amanda Burton
28 September 2022, 07:31
  • A research-based tool showing benefits of carbon projects from mapped forest areas has been launched by the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS).
  • It is intended to catalyse carbon finance projects around forest and mangrove protection.
  • With the growing swell of financial service providers looking to align their capital with biodiversity and climate change projects, the tool could trigger interest and investment.

The carbon prospecting product is a result of ongoing research by the Singapore-based Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS) who has developed it with ST Engineering Geo-Insights.

It combines multi-layered geospatial information with data on values for carbon projects and works with a range of inputs to model financial project costing scenarios with projected carbon price assumptions. 

The geospatial data and models presented in the dashboard are based on peer-reviewed science published by CNCS researchers in international scientific journals. Forest carbon project benefits, co-benefits and ROI are indicative values based on simplifying model assumptions.

The datasets address the following areas: Investible and profitable forest carbon, investible and profitable mangrove carbon, nitrogen retention for water quality regulation, pollination services and key biodiversity areas protected.

Profitability of forest carbon quantified – carbon price needs to increase 

The climate mitigation potential (in tCO2e ha-1yr-1) and relative profitability of forest areas globally were modelled, based on their Net Present Value (in $ ha/-1yr-1), if protected. The cost of project establishment and maintenance, price appreciation, price of carbon, the discount rate and the duration of carbon project are factored in.

The researchers found that 1.8 (±1.1) GtCO2e/ year globally could be garnered by investing in carbon through tropical forest protection and that a total figure of $46 billion/ year in net present value could be generated. Split geographically, Asia Pacific would account for $24.6 billion/year  of this, Americas $19.1 billion and Africa $2.4 billion/ year. However at current carbon prices, around 80% (1.24 billion hectares) of forest carbon sites would not break even over the project lifetime

Natural capital service provider

The nitrogen retention model is a measure of the forest’s ability to retain pollutants. It is another case of the forest providing a regulatory service of value. The same scientific research is applied to the other areas with financial benefits attached. Here natural capital has found a medium.

 As a simple to use dashboard available to anyone, it invites broad access and may incentivise engagement with REDD (reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation) projects.

“This made-in-Singapore dashboard could be a game-changer for nature-based climate solutions globally. Carbon finance has the potential to channel much-needed funding to forest and mangrove conservation to tackle climate change and safeguard precious biodiversity. However, the lack of timely access to reliable data on the costs and benefits of prospective projects has been a major obstacle for many nature-based carbon projects to get off the ground. With this platform, policymakers and investors have the information they need at their fingertips,” said Professor Koh Lian Pin, Director of NUS CNCS.

Investors looking for biodiversity products

Voluntary carbon markets which currently occupy a fraction of capital compared to regulated carbon markets are poised for explosive growth as corporates struggle under the obligation to meet ever stricter net zero targets.

David Antonioli, CEO of Verra, said at a Climate Transformed conference on the 13th September that the most important thing in the evolution of the voluntary carbon markets “was the recognition that natural carbon solutions were a key part of the solution.”

Nature based solutions (NBS) are gaining popularity among asset managers. Institutional investors are increasingly carrying out climate screening in their investment portfolios. What is the case currently is that commitments are outpacing actions as found by Canadian financial services firm Manulife who analysed 75% of the MSCI All Country World Index’s bank sector weight.

Some asset managers such as AXA are setting up biodiversity exchange traded funds. All of this demonstrates that the scope is large for financial products based on the conservation of biodiversity and carbon. Green bond issuance has also escalated.

Another impetus comes from a group of major global financial institutions calling on finance ministers to commit to significant biodiversity commitments, to have an ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework.

The dashboard  is a product of ongoing research conducted at CNCS, partly supported by the Singapore National Research Foundation, Temasek, MAC3 Impact Philanthropies; and in collaboration with partners including HSBC, RGE and the World Economic Forum. 

