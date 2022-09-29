EasyJet to abandon carbon offsets in favour of emissions reduction

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

EasyJet to abandon carbon offsets in favour of emissions reduction

Budget airline EasyJet (LON:EZJ) says that, from December 2022, it will no longer purchase carbon offset credits and will instead prioritise emissions reduction through investment in emerging technologies. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
29 September 2022, 07:47
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

Budget airline EasyJet (LON:EZJ) says that, from December 2022, it will no longer purchase carbon offset credits and will instead prioritise emissions reduction through investment in emerging technologies. 

  • EasyJet has announced its plans to reduce its emissions by 78% through the use of new technologies, with the remainder to be removed through carbon capture rather than offset by carbon credits. 
  • The aviation industry is thought to account for 3.5% of anthropogenic climate change, while its reliance on carbon credits has been widely criticised for failing to deliver meaningful progress. 
  • As the sector faces increasing pressure, emerging technologies will receive more attention. Their capacity to truly decarbonise aviation, however, remains a significant challenge. 

EasyJet’s latest Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050 focuses on six priority areas, including fleet renewal, improvements in operational efficiency and airspace modernisation as well as the use of emissions reduction technologies.  

Aligning with the Science-based Targets Initiative’s (SBTi) recommendations for the sector, the airline will transition its investment from external carbon offsetting into support for the development and implementation of direct emissions reduction efforts. These will include using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and hydrogen-powered jet engines in contribution to its overall goal of reducing emissions by 78%, as well as investments in carbon capture technology to remove the remaining 22%. 

According to EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren, “today we’re the first airline to outline an ambitious roadmap in which zero carbon emission technology plays a key role to take us to net zero emissions by 2050 and ultimately to zero carbon emission flying across our entire fleet.”  

Carbon offsetting in the aviation industry 

Prior to its latest announcement, EasyJet had planned to offset an annual 2.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by purchasing carbon offset credits. Through this scheme, it claims to have offset almost 8.7 million tonnes of CO2 between November 2019 and June 2022.

It has, however, received significant backlash for this focus on offsetting, rather than reducing, its emissions. Greenpeace, for example, has publicly disregarded carbon offsets as a cheap and unfeasible option for driving the decarbonisation of the aviation sector. Even the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets has acknowledged the need for emerging technologies to actively address emissions at their source

Investigative journalists, meanwhile, have exposed the lack of credibility of carbon credits purchased by airlines including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), British Airways (LON:IAG.I) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) as well as EasyJet.  

Their analysis of 10 offsetting projects revealed that the majority were not delivering their promised benefits, largely due to methodological failings but with one instance of a scheme being managed by two illegal logging companies that were continuing to cut down ancient and rare trees. 

This criticism is not unique to the aviation industry, with carbon credits facing broader questions as to whether they deliver additional, permanent and verifiable emissions reduction. These issues become even more concerning when we consider the fact that the top buyers of carbon credits are those operating within high-emissions sectors such as aviation, oil and gas or other heavy industries. 

Hard-to-abate industries use carbon offsets as a way to technically meet their sustainability requirements while effectively continuing their business as usual. This lack of transparency is being addressed however, as voluntary frameworks such as the SBTi – which only allows for between 5 and 10% of emissions to be offset by credits – are increasingly being incorporated in both regulatory requirements and investor expectations. 

Alternative pathways to a net zero aviation industry 

EasyJet’s decarbonisation roadmap, despite the promise of its commitments to take a more internal focus to its emissions reduction, does not come without its limitations. 

Hydrogen-powered planes, for example, are in the very early stages of their development and are not yet commercially viable, while SAF comes with high costs in addition to technological limitations and socio-economic issues such as the diversion of crop stocks that could otherwise be used to provide food, energy or road transport fuels. 

There has been growing support for the aviation sector’s decarbonisation, with the First Movers Coalition having recently launched its collaboration with financial actors to mobilise capital towards the net zero transition of hard-to-abate industries while several airlines have made significant investments in SAF

According to the Mission Possible Partnership, an alliance of climate leaders aiming to decarbonise the most emissions intensive industries, net zero aviation could be achieved by 2050. It acknowledges, however, that this will only become a reality with the help of several technologies that are yet to be fully developed or scaled, annual investment of approximately $300 billion, and the willingness of the sector’s players to pay a premium of up to 50% for emissions-reducing options. 

EasyJet’s latest announcement reflects the growing pressure on airlines to turn their decarbonisation efforts inwards. Although other airlines may follow its lead in giving emissions reduction technologies more attention, the aviation industry still faces several major challenges on its journey to net zero. 

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts