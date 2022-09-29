SBTi releases first Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) guidance

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SBTi releases first Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) guidance

The Science Based Targets Initiative has produced the world’s first forest, land and agriculture (FLAG) guidance on achieving science-based targets, addressing a critical gap that has limited disclosures on land impacts and remediation efforts.
By Amanda Burton
29 September 2022, 23:44
© Shutterstock / Miha CreativePost Thumbnail

  •       The Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) guidance sets near term and long term science based targets pertaining to the sector.
  •       22% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry and other land use.
  •       As more focus lands on biodiversity loss, disclosures will be welcome on emission reduction resulting from tree loss and soil degradation complemented by plans to reverse this.

A number of companies with high land impacts have committed to SBTi targets but the lack of guidance has limited disclosures. This guidance puts forward measures that companies need to be taking to restore carbon sink mediums such as trees and soil.

The key points of the SBTi FLAG guidance are:

  1.     Set 5-10 year emission reduction targets in line with limiting warming to 1.5°C.
  2.     Account for GHG removals in near-term targets. This relates to forestry and soil. 
  3.     Set long-term FLAG science-based targets: These must fulfill 74% emission reduction targets in the forest, land and agriculture sectors.
  4.     Stopping deforestation by no later than 2025.
  5.     Set science-based targets for fossil emissions: 

Management of forests, land and agriculture can give rise to carbon emissions or carbon abatement and companies need to make both emission reductions and enhance carbon sinks

SBTi recommends climate mitigation activities appropriate for companies within the forestry and agriculture supply chains concerning land conversion, peat burning, manure, enteric methane, fertiliser, rice cultivation, on farm equipment, consumption of animal-based protein, and food loss/ waste. Carbon removal activities include conservation set-asides, agroforestry, silvopasture and biochar. 

The Race to Zero issued a stark warning in September 2022 about the urgent need to transform the food and agriculture system as it is riddled with practices that render it the single largest contributor to the ecological and climate crises.

The SBTi, in line with other influential bodies, says that 80% of the mitigation potential from land use change is from stopping deforestation. 

