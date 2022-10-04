Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Cultivo has recruited high profile board members to scale its approach to the voluntary carbon markets. It says its supply focus will help tackle the triple planetary crisis, unlock a supply of high quality nature-based credits, and fill the ‘financing gap’ for the regeneration of nature at scale.

Cultivo attracts Mark Carney and high profile figures from finance and sustainability to its board.

The demand side carbon projects developer is building portfolios of high quality natural capital projects.

Cultivo’s model creates voluntary carbon credits with additional benefits, targeting corporations that recognise the need to go beyond CO2.

According to the latest research from Slyvera, he world has only several years supply left of high quality nature-based carbon credits. Cultivo’s model of building ‘upstream’ portfolios of high quality natural capital for institutions aims to directly address this supply issue.

Cultivo’s technology platform is the engine that powers its model, and has a suite of proprietary tools and algorithms including the ‘Search Engine for Natural Capita’, a range of land analysis tools to forecast the natural capital potential for land assets, and a fully transparent, data-driven investment platform

Cultivo offers financial institutions and corporations three portfolio solutions. The first of these is the option to originate and build new portfolios of natural capital to pre-finance projects and secure a future supply of high quality offsets. The second is a way to ulock the natural capital potential for an existing land portfolio they own or manage, and by doing so increase the asset value of that portfolio. Lastly it provides access to high quality nature-based credits from its portfolios.

Dr Manuel Piñuela, Co-Founder and CEO of Cultivo, said: “Our unique approach is to build portfolios for our customers, many of whom are owners of large land assets, seeking not only to unlock the value of natural capital such as biodiversity, water and carbon, but also to reduce their climate-related risk. We believe our model will help unlock the supply of natural capital at scale, setting us on course to achieve our purpose of regenerating 1% of the world’s lands.”

New board members that could help scale the business

Cultivo has said that what makes it stand out is its ecosystem of partners and that extends beyond land and asset owners, to scients, engineers and local NGOs to the board members through which the company hopes to expand its reach. The latest additions to the board include: