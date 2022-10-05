Tesco to accelerate food waste reduction by five years

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesco to accelerate food waste reduction by five years

Tesco (LSE:TSCO )has announced it will bring its work on cutting food waste forward to 2025 and called on government to address food waste.
By Felicia Jackson
5 October 2022, 07:35 Updated: 5 October 2022, 09:52
  •  Tesco is accelerating its commitment to UN SDG target 12.3 on halving food waste from 2030 to 2025.
  • Food waste increases both carbon and water footprints and is an environmental disaster in the making.
  • Aligning executive pay with sustainability performance, as Tesco is to do, could become the next credibility test for sustainable strategy.

British retailer Tesco has unveiled plans to halve food waste in its own operations by 2025 – five years ahead of the timeline outlined by the United Nations under the Sustainable Development Goals.

The group is part of Champions 12.3, a coalition already committed to achieving SDG target 12.3 by 2030. Tesco has announced two key steps in achieving that accelerated goal of halving food waste by 2025: the alignment of executive pay with sustainability performance, and calling on government for the introduction of food waste reporting.

This means that 25% of the performance share that executive directors receive will depend on the company’s performance on core sustainability measures (including gender and ethnicity representation, carbon reduction, and food waste reduction)  in its own operations. This is considered a key step in sustainable transformation – and one that many corporates have yet to implement.

Why food waste matters

Tesco group chief executive Ken Murphy said: “Food waste is not only an environmental crisis in the making – accounting for 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also an urgent humanitarian concern. In the UK, food poverty is reaching unprecedented levels as the cost-of-living crisis continues, with 7 million people now struggling to afford to eat. This status quo is difficult to comprehend.”

According to WWF research, over 2.5 billion tonnes of food are thrown away globally each year. This is not only important in terms of the immediate resources wasted, but also in terms of the water consumed in creating such food in the first place.

Every piece of food has its own water footprint and JFAO research shows the amount of water wasted from uneaten food is three times the volume of Lake Geneva. With Europe suffering unprecedented drought and where water scarcity is a growing concern, that cannot be allowed.

Tesco’s steps in tackling food waste

To date, the Tesco group has reduced overall food waste by 45% since 2016/17. According to group chief executive Ken Murphy, just 0.35% of food handled last year ended up as waste.” The group redistributes surplus food to charities, community groups and colleagues, while converting non-edible produce into pet, animal feed or energy.

Murphy says that Tesco’s provides an average of two million meals a month to charities and community groups via Community Food Connection in the UK in conjunction with FareShare and FoodCloud.  It has also partnered with food sharing app OLIO, a community food sharing app, and seen over 18 million meals since 2019.

Importance of the supply chain

Supermarkets cannot solve food waste issues without collaboration. The supply chain is a critical part of the equations and Tesco reports that 107 of its largest global suppliers now report their food loss annually using the Target, Measure, Act framework – 28 more than last year. Collectively that has resulted in a reduction of food waste loss and waste by 122,000 tonnes.

One such supplier is BROP, a Central European produce supplier, which has been encouraged to maximise its fresh produce. This includes selling their ‘wonky’ vegetables to customers at lower prices through Tesco’s ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ range and creating a new line of ‘baby potatoes’ to help use up smaller potatoes that are often left in the fields after harvest.

This is turn helps raised consumer awareness of food waste, which Tesco is promoting through its ‘Use Up Day’ campaign. This is focused on providing customers with the tips and inspiration, to use up the food they already have at home to create a tasty meal. Tesco says that this weekly intervention can help to save an average family, approximately £260 a year.

More than single company action is needed to address food waste

While it is encouraging to see Tesco accelerating its own targets, and linking executive pay to sustainability performance, policy frameworks are going to be the most effective ways to move the levers on wider industry change. As Murphy say: “We have long called for the Government to introduce mandatory food waste reporting. Without measuring the problem, you can’t hope to manage it. Without publication, we will never be able to judge whether real change is happening.”

Whether the government chooses to act is another question, but when corporates lobbying for frameworks to supporting a sustainable business transformation that is already changing the operational environment for food and drink companies around the world, they might just listen.

