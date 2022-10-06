 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nestlé to invest 1 billion Swiss francs to make coffee farming more sustainable

Global FMCG giant Nestle (SIX:NESN), owner of instant coffee maker Nescafé, has updated its sustainability plans for the brand. This will entail the support of regenerative farming practices in coffee cultivation. This should lower emissions and help protect nature.
By Giulia Bottaro
6 October 2022, 07:48 Updated: 6 October 2022, 08:20
  • Nescafé updates sustainability plan to help farmers dealing with climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Nestlé owns four major coffee brands – addressing Nescafe’s supply chain suggests recognition of the importance of coffee to the company.
  • The initiative shows how mainstream action on nature is becoming for sustainability – questions of overall credibility however still stand. 

The company has released new goals, updated since the 2021 announcements. Its new goal will see Nescafe use only responsibly sourced coffee by 2025, and it has introduced a goal of having 20% of its coffee sourced from farmers using regenerative agricultural methods – going up to 50% by 2030. 

This will be achieved through piloting a series of experiments with different regenerative agricultural methods – which could range from no-till, crop rotation, new water management practices etc – to discover which will prove most effective for their suppliers.

Climate change poses significant threat to the coffee industry

Climate change is threatening the coffee industry as the areas suitable for its crops are estimated to halve over the next three decades, according to research from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Latin America accounts for the majority of production globally, with Brazil accounting for around a third of it alone, followed by Colombia, Honduras, Peru and Mexico. Other key countries are Vietnam, Indonesia, Ethiopia, India and Uganda.

All these regions are experiencing increasing extreme weather. At the same time, changes in precipitation and weather patterns could allow coffee to grow in new areas, such as Nicaragua. The critical point is that operational expectations in the coffee are having to adapt.

One of the greatest challenges for global supply is that most of the world’s production is produced by 25 million smallholders, according to Fairtrade, with 125 million people depending on it for their livelihoods.

There is another challenge with this in ESG terms, as estimates suggest that 80% of the farming families live below the poverty line.  That makes them extremely vulnerable to  price volatility in the global market. 

Companies are being forced to respond

Large companies are under growing pressure from governments, ESG investors and consumers to make their supply chains more sustainable, both for the workers and the environment.

In September 2022, the European Commission voted in favour of a new law that will ban goods produced on deforested or degraded land, including coffee. It came after a proposal in February 2022 for a new law to force large companies to check whether their suppliers use slave or child labour.

The biannual assessment of the sustainability of the coffee sector, Coffee Barometer  highlights that despite public commitments to action 15 of the major traders and roasters were not making a meaningful contribution to improve livelihoods and protect nature.

Nestlé makes a third of its sales from coffee brands

Coffee is a core commodity for Nestlé, which also operates the Nespresso, Starbucks at Home and Milo brands. As a whole the group buys 800,000 metric tons of green coffee every year,  from 100,000 farmers across 20 countries.

Sales in the segment jumped 8% to 24 billion Swiss francs in 2021, accounting for nearly a third of total global sales.

Nescafé pledges to support farmers

Nescafé, which sources 90% of its coffee from Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Indonesia and Honduras, plans to work with farmers to test various types of regenerative agriculture practices.

It is also planning to pilot a financial support scheme in Mexico, Côte d’Ivoire and Indonesia to help farmers making the transition.

It did not disclose specific details on its plans, which could include conditional cash incentives, income protection via weather insurance, and easier access to credit lines.

The switch to regenerative agriculture could also contribute to reducing greenhouse carbon emissions, which Nescafé has pledged to halve by 2030, reaching net zero in 2050. While the announcements seem positive, it is difficult to assess exactly what impact the proposals will have given the lack of detail. Nestle has previously been accused of making vague pronouncements regarding its climate, nature and biodiversity plans.

If the programmes are effectively implemented, they could help protect agricultural lands, enhance biodiversity and prevent deforestation, by supporting farmers in planting 20 million trees near their coffee farms.

Nescafé, which was established in 1938, started investing in sustainability in 2010. Its soluble coffee factories have since cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46% and water usage by 53%. It also says it has distributed 250 million disease-resistant, high-yield coffee plantlets that resulted in yield growth and $750 million additional income for farmers in Mexico.

Global brands are following startup focus

Some small brands, such as Apostle Coffee in the UK and Buna in Mexico, are already using coffee grown with regenerative agriculture methods. Yet if such a global industry is to transform, it will require the big brands to get in line. 

Nescafé’s investment could potentially signal that global brands are beginning to face the need to adapt. Given the changing climate, action on security of the supply chain means understanding where and how things are grown, and addressing their impacts on soil health, water management, resilience and climate change. 

However, the sector needs more transparency to understand what needs to improve and to measure progress.

