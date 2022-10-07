 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SSE Energy Solutions to fund sustainability drive for 4,500 SMEs

SSE Energy Solutions has partnered with sustainability-as-a-service platform Zellar to help small-medium enterprises (SMEs) across the UK to decarbonise.
By Giulia Bottaro
7 October 2022, 12:53 Updated: 7 October 2022, 14:01
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

  • Local authorities are required to register their interest to allow SMEs in their areas to access the digital platform.
  • The initiative aims to offset 27,000 tonnes of carbon and save £6.3 million in energy costs in its first year.
  • SMEs play an important part in the UK economy but many of them need external help to become more sustainable.

SSE Energy Solutions will provide 100 free annual Zellar subscriptions to 15 local authorities. Zellar has pledged to donate another 100 licences.

Businesses will access the free tool through their local authority

Local authorities taking part will each be required to fund a further 100 subscriptions, meaning that 300 SMEs from that area will get access to a free licence – for a total of 4,500 across the UK.

Local authorities are required to register their interest before the end of March 2023 and will be selected on a first come, first served basis.

As well as helping individual businesses reducing the carbon footprint, the initiative will provide data to officials so they can track sustainability progress in their region.

In 2022, the East Midlands Chamber subsided 400 annual licences as part of its Net Zero Accelerator programme, supported by the UK Community Renewal Fund.

How Zellar works

Zellar is a digital platform that helps businesses calculate their carbon footprint, such as emissions resulting from energy use, shipping and employee travel – Scopes 1 and 2. It is also working on a tool for Scope 3, supply chain emissions.

It suggests practical steps to reduce them, tracking progress and benchmarking against comparable companies. 

Zellar also provides a series of programmes to offset emissions. It claims that businesses can cut their direct emissions by 50% by using its app.

Crystal Doors, a manufacturer based in Rochdale, in England, cut its overall carbon emissions by 30%. Owner Richard Hagan said: “We’ve taken huge steps towards carbon neutrality, and with behavioural changes and investment in green technologies we’ve also been able to reduce our electricity usage by 78%.”

All businesses need to become more sustainable but some of them don’t know how

All companies are needed to play their part in the path to a more sustainable world, but the smaller ones often do not have the resources to take action.

The six million SMEs in the UK are estimated to account for around half of the total corporate turnover, at £2.3 trillion. They employ 16.3 million people across the country – 61% of the working population.

They are therefore a key element of the UK economy and will be vital to its decarbonisation. 

Gary Styles, chief executive and founder of Zellar, said: “Currently most SMEs don’t even know where to start. At the same time the ‘cost-of-doing-business crisis’ is a threat to small businesses throughout the UK.”

Improving energy efficiency will also lead to lower bills, which has been a major concern amid the inflationary spike of 2022.

