 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Implementation risks for green hydrogen remain high: Moodys

Moody’s has published a report looking at the potential role for hydrogen in the push for net-zero economies, and the hurdles facing development and commercialisation of the energy source on a large scale.
By Felicia Jackson
11 October 2022, 07:59 Updated: 11 October 2022, 10:18
© Shutterstock / Andrius ZemaitisPost Thumbnail

Moody’s has published a report looking at the potential role for hydrogen in the push for net-zero economies, and the hurdles facing development and commercialisation of the energy source on a large scale.

  • Moodys’ has published a report warning that despite investment appetite for the sector, significant implementation risks remain around green hydrogen.
  • Investment in green hydrogen continues to accelerate but
  • It’s possible that green hydrogen networks are a mixture of hope and hype, but run the risk of distracting focus from critical short term reductions in emissions.

According to Moody’s analysis, green hydrogen can help achieve net-zero carbon economies given its potential as clean fuel for power generation and as a decarbonisation tool for carbon-intensive sectors, where electrification is not a viable alternative.

Green hydrogen’s potential lies in decarbonisation of carbon-intensive sectors and as clean fuel for power generation. Carbon-intensive sectors are eager to adopt hydrogen into their production cycles to meet increasingly tightening emission standards.

Power companies, chemicals and steel sectors as well as short-distance maritime and aviation and long-haul, heavy-duty transport have the highest hydrogen adoption potential.

Turning hydrogen green comes with a lot of questions

However, substantial hurdles will constrain the development and commercialisation of green hydrogen at scale over the medium term. At the moment the majority of hydrogen is generated from natural gas and without effective CCS, cannot help achieve decarbonisation goals.

There are also serious challenges to the widespread scaling up of a green hydrogen ecosystem. Issues include a potential lack of available renewable energy and hydrogen, as well as low technological readiness. High production, distribution and storage costs are also likely to severely limit large-scale production and commercialisation of green hydrogen, especially without the guarantee of continued government support.

At the same time while low-carbon blue hydrogen, which uses carbon capture, could contribute to global carbon transition but it won’t reduce hydrocarbon reliance. Continued reliance on hydrocarbons will leave issuers in carbon-intensive industries vulnerable to any acceleration in the global decarbonisation agenda, a long-term credit negative.

Investment and interest in the potential for hydrogen in the energy transition must consider both the source, the associated emissions and the long term impacts of path dependency.

Understanding the hydrogen rainbow

Linking green hydrogen to credit ratings

Moody’s analysis suggests that green carbon will likely only mitigate the negative credit impact of global decarbonisation. However, the long-term nature of net-zero plans engenders significant implementation risks.

This could potentially push back green hydrogen projects’ target dates, which would mute the positive credit impact they might have on issuers’ credit profile.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts