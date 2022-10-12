Honeywell unveils new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honeywell unveils new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology

Tech conglomerate Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) has developed a new processing method to convert corn-based, cellulosic, or sugar-based ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
By Giulia Bottaro
12 October 2022, 08:30 Updated: 12 October 2022, 11:10
© Shutterstock / heychliPost Thumbnail

  • Honeywell has designed a new ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology.
  • The new solution is estimated to reduce jet fuel greenhouse gas emissions by 80% compared to petroleum-based jet fuel.
  • There is increased demand for SAF as it is considered a key driver for decarbonisation in the aviation sector.

Honeywell said that ethanol constitutes a widely available and economically viable feedstock for SAF, compared to more traditional ones such as vegetable oils, animal fats and waste oils. 

How the technology works

Honeywell’s solution is expected to deliver more efficient and lower carbon aviation fuel by using new heat management capabilities. 

The technology can be built using a modular approach, cutting labour and construction costs as well as speeding up installation. Honeywell said that using a modular approach can save a year of building capacity in comparison to traditional construction methods.

Ethanol as a fuel source is lower emissions than fossil fuel

Honeywell estimated that jet fuel produced with the new technology will cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80% on a total lifecycle basis, compared to traditional fuels.

According to an analysis by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, GHG emissions can even result in negative overall emissions if or when ETJ fuel conversion is combined with carbon capture technologies.

Barry Glickman, vice president and general manager at Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: “Honeywell pioneered SAF production with its Ecofining technology, and our new ethanol-to-jet fuel process builds on that original innovation to support the global aviation sector’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions and meet SAF production targets with an abundant feedstock like ethanol.”

Governments and industry bet on SAF to meet net zero goals

The airline industry  is a significant source of emissions.  accounting for 2.5% of GHG emissions per year. The sector has particular challenges due to where emissions are released in the atmosphere, and demand for air travel continues to grow. SAF is considered one of the main solutions to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

There are questions around the sustainability of SAF itself, especially when produced from food or animal sources. 

Nonetheless, a number of governments are supporting the uptake of sustainable fuels. For example, the US plans to meet all national aviation fuel demand with SAF by 2050. The European Council has pledged to impose that airports use SAF for at least 63% of their fuel needs.

Energy companies in the private sector, such as BP (LSE:BP),  are also getting involved. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), investments into SAF are expected to push production from the current 125 million litres to 5 billion by 2025. Government incentives are estimated to support the production of 30 billion litres by the end of the decade.

