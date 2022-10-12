Livestock management software AgriWebb raises AU$10m

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livestock management software AgriWebb raises AU$10m

AgriWebb, which provides a digital platform enabling farmers to track and manage data, has raised AU$10m to take its Series B round to a total of AU$40m.
By Giulia Bottaro
12 October 2022, 08:00 Updated: 12 October 2022, 11:14
© Shutterstock / Edi Libedinsky

  • AgriWebb makes software for enterprise management across the livestock industry.
  • It will use the new funds across three pillars: core products and customers, sustainability offerings, ecosystem of integration partners.
  • The livestock sector is set for transition as the decarbonisation of animal protein is a fundamental requirement for net zero.

AgriWebb was founded in Australia in 2014 and has since established offices in the US and the UK. It has 16,000 users across 17 countries, covering over 19 million animals. Farmers can buy individual subscriptions or access the platform through AgriWebb’s partners. 

AgriWebb platform supports multiple data points

The company develops software to support farmers in managing their livestock, both for primary production and the supply chain.

It is intended to improve profitability, efficiency and sustainability for farmers by analysing the data such as farm mapping, inventory management, grazing insights and on individual animals.

Blade Farming, part of Ireland’s food processing company ABP Food Group, was one of the first in the UK to join AgriWebb Connect. Blade connected some of the farms it works with to the app to collect data on its supply chain.

AgriWebb is also working with supermarket chain Morrisons on its net zero initiative and with Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) for its ‘Taste the Difference’ brand.

The company has a series of partnerships around the world. In the UK AgriWebb works with Ruumi, an AI satellite imagery developer specialised in farming. AgriWebb users will be offered free access to Ruumi tools to combine the data collected on both platforms.

The three areas of investment

Kevin Baum, chief executive and co-founder, said that the new funds will be used across AgriWebb’s three pillars: core products and customers, sustainability offerings and ecosystem of integration partners.

In April 2022 it hired environmental social scientist Nicole Buckley Biggs as head of sustainability to focus on partnerships and projects such as net zero integrated supply chains and carbon offsetting schemes.

AgriWebb has won two grants as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, which funds projects to support farmers in becoming more sustainable by changing management and shifting to more regenerative practices.

The company is also growing its ecosystem of integration partners, recently launching a ‘marketplace’ tool where farmers can access various tools from different developers.

Baum said: “We have partnerships with global businesses, but we also have partnerships that are individual to each country that we operate in… But it’s the same concept. The data around a cow is the same regardless if that cow is in the UK, the US or Australia and as an agriculture continues to evolve, this data becomes critical at validating what’s happening on farm, verifying quality and improving sustainability outcomes.”

Decarbonising the livestock sector is crucial to a more sustainable planet

Demand for livestock products is on the rise as the global population continues to grow and lifestyles evolve. The sector is also a major source of employment, supporting 750 million of the world’s poorest people.

However, the industry has a significant impact on the environment, affecting the quality of air, land, soil, water and biodiversity, among others. According to 2013 estimates, the livestock sector accounts for 14.5% of total anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the livestock sector while supporting countries in reaching zero hunger, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

While behavioural change, such as individuals switching to a plant-based diet, plays a role in reducing emissions, systemic changes to the sector must take place. Demand for livestock products is not likely to significantly fall and as such, it is critical to transform the industry to a sustainable low carbon basis.

