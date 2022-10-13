Hy24’s €2bn fund targets global clean-hydrogen value chain

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hy24’s €2bn fund targets global clean-hydrogen value chain

Hy24 has global ambitions for its Clean H2 Infra Fund to build hydrogen infrastructure on a large scale. It may also benefit from the EU’s own hydrogen ambitions and increasingly relaxed state-aid rules.  
By Jawahar Hingorani
13 October 2022, 08:32 Updated: 13 October 2022, 08:33
© Shutterstock / Juergen PrieweHydrogen market.

  • Hy24 has closed funding in its Clean H2 Infra Fund at €2 billion.
  • The fund will invest in large-scale infrastructure projects to manufacture, store and distribute clean hydrogen globally.
  • Hy24 will rely on the financial and subject matter expertise of its partners to benefit from the EU’s 2030 goal of building and importing 20 million tons of hydrogen annually.

As a joint venture formed by investors experienced in infrastructure investment and the hydrogen value chain, Hy24’s Clean H2 Infra Fund has lofty ambitions to build large-scale projects globally. It also says it has access to an additional €20 billion in the near term to further its aims.

A relaxation of EU state aid rules and the need to deploy capital to meet the bloc’s lofty hydrogen goals at a rapid pace may also work to Hy24’s advantage. 

Diverse fund backing points to growing global popularity of hydrogen

The diversity of investors backing Hy24’s fund indicates the popularity of hydrogen as an enabler of the transition to clean energy globally. Contributors to the fund included 50 investors from 13 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia, comprising industrial companies, banks, pension funds and insurance companies.

Notable among these were US-based fuel cell company Ballard (NGM:BLDP), German auto supplier Schaeffler (GER:SHA), and a host of French companies, including EDF (PAR:EDF), Vinci (PAR:DG), TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE), and Air Liquide (PAR:AI).

Hy24 itself is a joint venture between Switzerland based investment holding company FiveT Group and French private investment firm Ardian. FiveT Hydrogen, which represents one of four focal sectors for FiveT, has the ambition “to become the 360° financial partner and a catalyst to the hydrogen ecosystem”, reflecting the subject matter expertise of its own senior management. 

Hy24’s prospects buoyed by founders’ financing and domain expertise

The managing partner of FiveT Hydrogen, Pierre-Etienne Franc, is also the CEO of Hy24. As a former vice president at Air Liquide, he managed the hydrogen energy business unit, and was also a founding member and secretary of the hydrogen council. 

Ardian has $141 billion in AUM, across 50 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. It contributes an expertise in infrastructure investments to the joint venture, having made more than 55 investments  in the field since 2005, with $21 billion in assets under management. The president of Hy24, Laurent Fayollas is also the deputy head of Ardian’s infrastructure investment business.

In addition to Hy24, Ardian has invested in Geosel, a French crude oil and refined products  storage and transportation company. It operates the largest fossil fuel storage facility in France, and will partner with hydrogen producers to transport green hydrogen. A solar farm is planned on its site, which is expected to provide renewable energy needed for clean hydrogen.

Hy24 claims it can mobilise an additional €20 billion in funding over the next six years, and believes being able to roll out this capital quickly and efficiently, while influencing government policy are its main value-adds.

Hydrogen investment wave may be unleashed

The EU’s process of approving state aid for hydrogen projects has received criticism recently. In June 2022, Hy24’s CEO Pierre- Etienne Franc complained that dozens of projects were stalled because they were waiting for clearance from the EC to receive funds.

The reason this delay occurred was because these projects were meant to receive state aid under a derogation of the EU’s Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) scheme. Simply put, derogation refers to an exemption or relaxation of a rule or law, which in this case had to deal with conditions for granting state aid to hydrogen projects.  

The use of IPCEI schemes is freeing up EU funding for hydrogen-related projects. The launch of IPCEI Hy2Tech (July 2022) and IPCEI Hy2Use (September 2022) will help to clear the existing logjam.

This in turn will support the EU in meeting its clean hydrogen targets of producing 10 million tons per year, and importing and distributing a further 10 million tons per year.

EU’s hydrogen ambitions play to Hy24’s strengths

Franc has described the EC’s ambition as being ahead of the industry, however, saying that the industry was not capable of delivering on the EU’s ambitions. The 10 million ton production target was a big ask for the industry, he said, even though it would only replace 10% of Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

This will do little to curb Hy24’s ambitions of building hydrogen infrastructure on a large scale, which seems to be aligned with that of the EU. Its ability to assemble additional capital to fund clean hydrogen projects across the value chain and across countries will also satisfy IPCEI rules, qualifying it for additional funding through state aid.

