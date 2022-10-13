Iluminr raises AU$4.2m to expand crisis management solution

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iluminr raises AU$4.2m to expand crisis management solution

Emergent AI start-up Iluminr has raised AU$4.2 million to expand its crisis management platform into the US market. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
13 October 2022, 07:52
© Shutterstock / Dilok Klaisataporn

  • Iluminr’s platform will use global insurance provider QBE’s investment to expand its crisis management software to the US market. 
  • Management of, and response to, crises is becoming increasingly important to business. Conflict, supply chain and extreme weather impacts, exacerbated by climate change, are resulting in billions in economic losses. 
  • As insurance companies become increasingly wary of climate-related losses, crisis management technologies could help companies ensure  long-term business continuity through access to coverage and/or  investment. 

The Australian start-up’s latest funding round was led by the venture capital arm of global insurance provider QBE (ASX:QBE). It plans to use the investment to double the size of its team, open new distribution and sales channels, and to expand its crisis management platform into the US market. 

Chief executive and co-founder Joshua Shields said: “We are bullish about the future. We believe the US offers significant upside for a business such as ours. And it’s not just the size of the market that is so appealing, it is also the fact that it is dominated by old legacy technology providers and outdated training approaches. Our business model deliberately challenges the status quo and is attracting significant attention.” 

“Traditional training in crisis and resilience has not kept pace with today‘s demands, the changing workforce dynamics or the hybrid working environment, resulting in disengaged audiences from executive down. Combine that with growing compliance burdens and compounding threats, and organisations simply can’t keep up with the effects of disruptions and change”, adds fellow co-founder Marcus Vaughan. 

Iluminr combines data management with simulations to build enterprise resilience 

Iluminr’s software-as-a-service platform helps organisations to identify potential crises and develop their strategic responses. Its automated impact assessments monitor thousands of datasets in real-time to provide tailored alerts on relevant threats across global supply chains, with multi-channel communication features enabling users to coordinate the response of their suppliers, crisis management teams and other stakeholders. 

It also offers 10-15 minute simulations of a range of different disasters, allowing its customers to test out their crisis response plans and engage employees in realistic, year-round training programmes.

The simulations available include severe weather events such as hurricanes or floods, wildfires, natural disasters, cyber threats, supply chain disruption and employee health and safety incidents. 

Crisis events are on the rise, but companies are poorly prepared 

Almost 60% of respondents to a 2018 Deloitte survey of over 500 crisis management, business continuity, and risk executives believed that crises were occurring more often than they had in the previous decade. In the two years before the study, as many as 80% of them had had to mobilise their crisis management teams at least once – during what many consider a relatively peaceful period. 

More recently, a 2022 survey by Interos revealed that just three crisis events within the past year, not including the war in Ukraine, had caused $182 million in losses to the 1,500 companies it assessed. 

Weather and climate-related events alone cost the global economy around $329 billion in 2021, according to AON (NYSE:AON). Its analysis shows that the frequency of large-scale crises was highly unusual in comparison to previous years, but that such events are likely to increase further due to the cascading risks of climate change.     

Despite the rising threat level, Deloitte warns that the majority of companies are poorly prepared for dealing with crises. It says that confidence in organisational resilience strategies do not always match realistic levels of preparedness, but that participation in crisis simulations can help businesses to develop effective response strategies. 

Insurance firms are increasingly focused on climate risk management 

While the rise in global crises highlights the potential demand for solutions such as Illuminr’s, it is particularly notable that the start-up has been backed by an insurance firm. When insured companies or their assets are hit by crisis events, it is their insurers that must pay the price. 

The physical risks associated with climate change have been of particular focus, with the Bank of England’s 2021 climate stress test warning that climate risks could increase the insurance industry’s annualised losses by up to 70% by 2050.

France’s central bank conducted similar climate stress tests in 2021, finding that natural-disaster related insurance claims could increase by up to five times in the nation’s most vulnerable regions.  

According to Munich RE, natural disasters caused overall losses of over $65 billion, with just over half of those insured. The US had accounted for almost two-thirds of insured losses, at a staggering figure of $19 billion. In Australia, where both Iluminr and QBE are headquartered, disastrous floods at the beginning of 2022 resulted in AU$2 billion in pay-outs by insurers. 

In response to these losses, over 20% of global insurers have started restricting their coverage of companies they consider to be unsustainable. This approach will make it near impossible for poorly prepared companies to obtain investment. 

Emerging technologies enabling risk management 

Technological solutions that improve crisis management could, therefore, be crucial to business’ long-term continuity. Such technologies can not only help them to enhance their immediate response strategies, but they could also aid in demonstrating eligibility for insurance and subsequent financial backing. 

Iluminr appears to be aware of this, with Shields commenting that: “A critical success factor in the raise was that we had a strong strategic alignment with QBE Ventures who were able to take a global view of our opportunity and bring to the table an extensive network of customers and partners”. 

